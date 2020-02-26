Post-riots, BJP leaders bay for Kapil Mishra’s blood

New Delhi: As violence escalated in northeast Delhi, the alleged provocateur, BJP leader Kapil Mishra, is getting isolated within the party. Pressure is being mounted on the BJP leadership to take action against Mishra. Sources said Mishra’s initial move to provoke the anti-CAA/NRC protesters was an attempt to keep himself relevant in BJP politics.

After Mishra lost the Delhi Assembly polls, a rift had surfaced between him and the Delhi leadership.

Cricketer-politician Gautam Gambhir has openly come out against Mishra. Gambhir, Lok Sabha member from East Delhi, said action should be taken against any party member, “whether Kapil Mishra or anyone else”, who gave provocative speeches.

Mishra, who had unsuccessfully fought the Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jaffrabad area on Sunday, after which violence erupted between the pro- and anti-CAA groups.

Addressing the gathering, Mishra issued an ultimatum to the police to vacate roads blocked by anti-CAA protesters in the Jaffrabad and Bhahanpura areas within three days, warning that he would be back on the streets if no action was taken.

A well-placed source said after Mishra’s defeat, a few leaders used this as an opportunity to downsize him in the eyes of the state leadership, which prompted him to score political points by giving provocative speeches.

A party insider told this newspaper that Mishra addressing a pro-CAA gathering on Sunday had not gone well with the BJP top leadership.

It is learnt Mishra was asked not to address or attend any protest and he had gone ahead against the party leadership’s advice.

“The Central leadership and a large section of the state unit are not happy with Mishra’s act. They believe Mishra used the CAA to make himself politically relevant in the capital after his defeat in the Assembly polls. A majority of leaders in the Delhi BJP unit have demanded that strict action be taken against Mishra to send a strong message,” he added.

Gambhir’s comment has also given ammunition to the rank and file in the Delhi BJP who are seeking action against Mishra.

After visiting injured police officers at Patparganj in East Delhi, Gambhir said: “It is not a matter of any political party, it’s an issue related to the people of Delhi who want to live peacefully. Strict action should be taken against anybody, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anybody else, who gives such speeches. Whatever action is taken, I will support that.”

Referring to Union home minister Amit Shah’s remarks at a TV event after the BJP’s humiliating defeat, another senior party leader said leaders like Mishra must be punished for their misdeeds if they fail to understand the signals of party seniors.