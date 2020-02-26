Nation Politics 26 Feb 2020 K Chandrashekar Rao ...
K Chandrashekar Rao meets Donald Trump, recalls Ivanka Trump’s visit to Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 26, 2020, 1:03 am IST
Updated Feb 26, 2020, 1:03 am IST
Rao met Mr Trump, exchanged pleasantries while shaking hands, whi-ch was followed by the official dinner.
 US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during an official banquet at Rashtapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Representing the pride of four crore people of Telan-gana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was amongst the chosen ones to meet the visiting American President Donald Trump on Tuesday as a guest at the presidential banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Mr Rao met Mr Trump, exchanged pleasantries while shaking hands, whi-ch was followed by the official dinner.

 

Before the commencement of the official dinner, President Ramnath Kovind and Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu introduced the Chief Ministers and other dignitaries who were invited for dinner with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump.

When Mr Trump met Mr Chandrashekar Rao, both leaders shook hands with a warm smile and chatted briefly. Mr Rao, it is repo-rted, purportedly reminded Mr Trump of the trip his daughter Ivanka had to Hyderabad in 2017.

In a joint address earlier, along with PM Narendra Modi, Mr Trump also recollected his daughter’s visit to Hyderabad. At the banquet, Mr Rao presented a memento to Mr Tru-mp, a replica of the Char-minar, besides Pocham-pally and Gadwal sarees to first lady Melania Trump.

...
