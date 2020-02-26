Growth must go on despite poll result: KT Rama Rao

Urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao engaging with people in Devarakonda on day 2 of the Pattana Pragati urban renewal programme on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development minister K.T. Rama Rao said development activities should be taken up in all municipal areas irrespective of which party had won an individual ward.

Addressed a meeting at Devarakonda on Day 2 of the Pattana Pragati urban renewal programme, Mr Rama Rao said that development activities should be taken up in all the wards and towns and there is no need to differentiate between wards won by ruling party and the Opposition.

The minister said, “There are no elections in the next four years. All we have to do now is work hard to find a permanent place in the hearts of the people.”

He instructed the councillors and ward committee members to identify problems and start addressing them right away. Mr Rama Rao toured Devarakonda and Kalwakurthy and participated in various programmes.

He asked residents to segregate domestic waste at the household itself so that sanitary workers can process it accordingly. He took the example of Sircilla municipality, and said, “The authorities are earning a considerable amount of money by separating dry and wet waste. The government will soon issue instructions to the municipalities to refuse garbage if people of a locality or a household do not segregate garbage.” He asked people to cooperate with the municipal authorities in keeping the towns clean.

He laid foundation stones for development works in Devarakonda, including the construction of an underground drainage network, a sewerage treatment plant, roads and a park at Rs 48.2 crore.

The minister went on a padayatra and inspected the condition of sanitation, drinking water supply, greenery and other facilities in Devarakonda.

Later, Mr Rama Rao inaugurated a 32/11 KV sub-station in Kalwakurthy and addressed the councillors, ward members, ward officers and ward committee members at the Pattana Pragati programme.