Nation, Politics

Telangana is under stressful conditions, says Gov. Tamilisai Soundararajan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:02 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 1:03 am IST
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)
 Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: "All farmers and marginalised people should have farms and houses, not just a few," remarked Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, taking a subtle dig at the ruling dispensation while expressing serious concern over the rising suicide rate, citing national statistics that showed 22 suicides per day or one every hour.

"Telangana is under stressful conditions," she said while delivering her Republic Day speech on Thursday at a truncated ceremony at Raj Bhavan. The Governor implicitly but sharply assailed the BRS government, asserting that Telangana's "stressful" conditions were evidenced by the growing suicide rate and that everyone should have equal share in development.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and his Cabinet colleagues skipped the event, once again bringing to the fore the widening rift between Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan.

Drawing from Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, who remarked that there must not be a class that has got all the privileges and a class that has got all the burdens to bear, the Governor noted, "New buildings are not for development, nation-building is for development. Everyone should have equal share in development. It is not development to say I am sending my child abroad to study. Every child should study in universities with world-class infrastructure.”  

Making it clear that she is not a person who got deterred by hurdles thrown at her, Dr Soundrarajan affirmed, “Some may not like me. But I like the people of Telangana. So, irrespective of how hard it gets, I will keep working” while stating that everyone should take pride in their contribution towards inclusive development of the state.

While pledging to defend and uphold Telangana's rights and democracy, she said, “Standing here on the holy soil of Telangana, I feel immensely honoured to unfurl the National Flag. In the development of the people of Telangana, my role will definitely be there. My big strength is hard work, honesty, and love. We will keep up the honour of Telangana. Let’s save democracy in Telangana. Let’s keep our rights. My connection to Telangana is not for three years but was there from my birth.”

She said the Republic Day was a reminder of the supremacy of the Constitution and that the ultimate power rested with the people. “The Republic empowers people to design the destiny of the country through their collective will. I am happy to note that Telangana was made possible through Article 3 of the Constitution. The state was formed after a 60 year relentless struggle exemplified by our Medaram warriors, the deities Samakka and Saralamma,  Komram Bheem, Chakali Ailamma and countless others.”

Later answering questions from reporters at Puducherry, where she is the Lieutenant Governor, Dr Soundararajan said the Telangana government had deliberately not held the Republic Day celebrations at the Parade Ground in Secunderabad despite orders from the Telangana High Court to do so.

Republic Day events were not held at the Parade Ground for the past two years because of Covid but this year too the Telangana government had trotted out the Covid alibi, she said. “But they went ahead and held a public meeting with lakhs of people,” she said in reference to the recent BRS meeting in Khammam. The Telangana government indulged in legal, political, or constitutional violations, she said, adding she sent a report with details of the factual situation in Telangana to the Central government.

Governor address highlights

  • Telangana people are hard-working, salutes farmers adopting climate resilient agriculture
  • Hyderabad has unique blend of history, heritage, and modernity
  • City fast emerging as key symbol of India’s modern development with strong presence in science and technology 
  • State witnessing tremendous expansion of national highways, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allocating a lion’s share for this sector
  • Raj Bhavan contributing to all-round development of the state, contributing and supplementing to welfare programmes
  • Initiatives include providing nutritious food to tribals, fighting anemia among tribal women, improving livelihoods, holding medical camps, providing bike ambulances in tribal habitations.

