Nation, Politics

Shivaji descendent and former Maha MP meets KCR, hints at joining BRS

Published Jan 26, 2023, 11:35 pm IST
Former Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje(L) and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Former Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje, who is the 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji and a Swaraj movement activist, met Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao over lunch at Pragati Bhavan here on Thursday. He is likely to join BRS soon.

The two leaders discussed the current political situation in the country, a media statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The 53-year old Sambhajiraje, who shot to limelight during the protests by Marathas seeking reservation in jobs and education and has a base in sections of the community, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 by the then President Pranab Mukherjee under the President’s quota.

Sambhajiraje expressed his wish that the Telangana development model and welfare schemes should be implemented in Maharashtra and other states as well.

Rao and Sambhajiraje opined that an innovative agenda aimed at public welfare is necessary to ensure development of the people and to maintain the country’s integrity.

 

