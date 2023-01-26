  
Nation, Current Affairs

IPS officers reshuffled, ahead of elections in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MOULI MAREEDU
Published Jan 26, 2023, 9:07 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2023, 6:03 pm IST
Nagaraju. D, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), was posted as AIG (Admn) at DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad. — Representational Image/DC
HYDERABAD: In a major reshuffle months ahead of the Assembly elections, the state government on Wednesday transferred and given postings to 91 IPS officers in the state. Of this, 40 IPS officers, who were awaiting posting, were posted at different places.

V. Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar, was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.
Dr. Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, was transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (DD), Hyderabad.

Rema Rajeshwari, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Yadadri Zone, was transferred and posted as the Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam. Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-I), Hyderabad City, was transferred and posted as Director, Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management, GHMC. Abhishek Mohanty, who was waiting for a posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Rachakonda.

On transfer, Sunpreet Singh, was posted as AIG (L&O), DGP, Telangana. S.M. Vijay Kumar, Group Commander, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Intelligence. On transfer, Viswajeet Kampati, was posted as Superintendent of Police (Operations), T.S. Cyber Security Bureau, Hyderabad. Chetna Mylabhutala,, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Joint Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana, Hyderabad.

L. Subbarayudu, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar. K. Narayana Reddy, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad Zone, Cyberabad. D.V. Srinivasa Rao, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Medchal Traffic, Cyberabad. T. Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Cyberabad was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Balanagar Zone, Cyberabad.

T. Annapurna, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police (Vigilance & Enforcement). P.V. Padmaja, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police, Women Safety Wing, Telangana. G Janaki Sharmila, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Director, Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad. Janaki Dharavath, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Malkajgiri, Rachakonda.

Rahul Hegde B.K.,  Additional Superintendent of Police, Rajanna Sircilla was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Hyderabad City. K. Apoorva Rao, Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda. Sunil Dutt, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Hyderabad City.

Ch. Sindhu Sarma, Superintendent of Police, Jagityal was transferred and posted as Commandant, IV Battalions, TSSP, Mamnoor. P. Yadagiri, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Telangana. Rakshitha K.Murthy, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy. Patil Sangramsingh Ganapatrao, Superintendent of Police, Mulugu was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Vigilance), TSRTC, Hyderabad.

Rajesh Chandra,  Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations), Adilabad was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Yadadri, Rachakonda. M. Narayana, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Telangana. Pothuraju Sai Chaitanya, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, Hyderabad city. V. Tirupathi, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Superintendent of Police, CID, Telangana.

Shabarish P., Assistant Superintendent of Police, Manuguru, Bhadradri Kothagudem was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crimes, Hyderabad City. Gaush Alam,  Assistant Superintendent of Police, Eturunagaram was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Mulugu. Akhil Mahajan, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Rajanna Sircilla.

Khare Kiran Prabhakar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West Zone, Hyderabad City. Chennuri Rupesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone, Hyderabad City. Nitika Pant, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Women Safety, Cyberabad.

B. Anuradha, who was waiting for posting, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes), Rachakonda. C. Anasuya, was posted as Deputy Director, Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad. Shaik Saleema, was posted as Superintendent of Police, Railways. R. Giridhar, was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, SOT, Malkajgiri, Rachakonda. Sneha Mehra,  Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crimes, Hyderabad City.

Harshvardhan,  Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic-I, Cyberabad. Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Peddapalli. Ritiraj, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crimes, Cyberabad.

Birudaraju Rohith Raju, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhadrachalam, was transferred and posted as Group Commander, Greyhounds. B. Bala Swamy, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, SB, Rachakonda. Kekan Sudhir Ramnath, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mancherial, Ramagundam.

Akshansh Yadav, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as ADC to Governor. Ashok Kumar, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Officer-on-Special Duty, Mulugu. Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajendranagar. Paritosh Pankaj, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhadrachalam.

Sirisetti Sankeeth, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Eturunagaram. Patil Kantilal Subhash, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Greyhounds, was transferred and posted as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhainsa. M.A. Rasheed, Addl. Superintendent of Police (Admn), Vikarabad was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, SOT, Madhapur, Cyberabad. Kavitha Dara, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), was posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW), Cyberabad.

P  Shobhan Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (V&E), was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, SOT-II, Cyberabad. Ram Reddy Bhookya, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), was posted as Superintendent of Police, CID. Venkat Laxmi Kolli, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, Warangal was transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, CID. Muralidhar Dasari, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre), was posted as Superintendent of Police, Legal, DGP, Telangana, Hyderabad. On transfer, P. Ravinder, Superintendent of Police (Non-Cadre) was posted as Superintendent of Police, CID.



