  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 26 Jan 2023 KCR plans Delhi rall ...
Nation, Politics

KCR plans Delhi rally with 7 CMs during Parl session break

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 27, 2023, 12:20 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2023, 1:10 am IST
BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo:Twitter)
 BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: To drum up support from non-BJP and non-Congress parties in order to challenge the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is reportedly working on organising a rally in the national capital with seven non-BJP CMs during the month-long break for the Parliament Budget session between February 14 and March 12.

The CM is planning to invite West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar — with whom he has not held public meetings — along with the CMs of Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand. In addition to the seven CMs, Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), H.D. Kumaraswamy (JDS), and national leaders of the Left Parties will be invited.

The rally in the Capital comes after the CM planned to hold a second public meeting in Parade Ground in Secunderabad with two CMs on February 17, following the huge success of the BRS event in Khammam on January 18, which was attended by Rao's counterparts Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi, Bhagwant Mann from Punjab and Pinarayi Vijayan from Kerala, besides  Akhilesh Yadav. The CM hopes to further bolster the opposition strength in his united efforts to take on the Modi government at the Centre in the 2024 elections.

Party sources said that the CM had decided to put the BRS on the fast track after the Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly ended, by expanding party activities to various states. The Budget session of the Assembly will commence on February 3.

In between, the CM has decided to visit Nanded in Maharashtra on February 5 to launch the party activities in that state by holding meetings with leaders of farmers' unions and other organisations. It is expected that leaders from a few political parties in Maharashtra would join the BRS in the presence of the CM.

Rao intends to focus on expanding the party activities to various states in February. For this reason, he has decided to cut short Budget session working days to a week. Typically, the Budget sessions are held for two or three weeks. The state Budget is expected to be presented on February 3 and the session is expected to end by February 11 with just seven working days.

The CM is reportedly waiting for the Union Budget to be presented on February 1 to garner support of the non-BJP parties against the BJP-led government at the Centre with reports of the Centre planning to impose more restrictions on loans to be borrowed by the state governments in the Union Budget.

States are feeling the pinch of restrictions on loans imposed by the Centre in 2022-23, and there are fears that states may face financial crisis if more restrictions are imposed. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar already expressed anger over the Centre's reported moves to reduce the borrowing limits of states further in the fiscal 2023-24. Rao also expressed anger over the Centre's restrictions imposed in 2022-23 stating that Telangana suffered a loss of nearly Rs 40,000 crore.

...
Tags: chief minister k chandrashekar rao, bharat rashtra samiti (brs), india union budget, parliament budget session
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BRS leaders react sharply to Telangana Governor's R-Day speech
Congress lures top BRS, BJP leaders

Latest From Nation

AP Government adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Sajjala asks TD, Jana Sena to clarify on CM’s post

Riding bullock carts, tractors and trolleys, farmers proceeded from Alluri Seetharamaraju Stadium and reached the Fire Station passing through Old Bus Stand and Jute Mill Centre. Police, however, prevented them from reaching the collectorate. (Representative image: DC)

Farmers march in Eluru for minimum price guarantee

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets people at the public meeting held in Nizamabad on Monday. Minister V. Prashanth Reddy, TRS district president and MLA A. Jeevan Reddy are also seen. (File photo: DC Image)

KCR approves new auditorium design for Nizamabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Republic Day: India shows off military might



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana is under stressful conditions, says Gov. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan hoisted the national flag at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. (DC Image/S. Surender Reddy)

Padma Vibhushan to Mulayam a mockery of his stature, contributions: SP Leader

Sadimajwa Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

A K Antony's son quits Congress following uproar over tweet against BBC film

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala Chief Minister A K Antony's son, Anil, resigned from all his posts in the party. (Twitter)

Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kathua district. (PTI Photo)

I don’t agree with Digvijay Singh’s statement: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Nagrota, Tuesday (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->