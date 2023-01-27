TPCC launches Haath se Haath Jodo campaign 

After launching the campaign, Revanth Reddy addressing a large crowd in his former constituency criticised the lack of development in Kodangal. (DC Photo)

HYDERABAD: The state Congress, which launched the Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan on Thursday, released a chargesheet against both the Chandrashekar Rao government in Telangana as well as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, highlighting how the state government had wasted crores of rupees on irrigation projects, notably the Kaleshwaram, without completing them and how economic disparities had increased during the BJP rule at the Centre since 2014.

The chargesheet further emphasised how the Telangana government had made promises of providing free education from KG to PG, but did not follow through on this and other promises made in the party's manifestos during the 2014 and 2018 elections. The chargesheet said the BJP had undermined democracy by buying more than 300 MLAs from other parties, how it had written off loans to the tune of Rs 72,000 crore and favoured industrialists.

At a Haath se Haath Jodo meeting, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy claimed that the BRS government had undone the development brought about by the Congress governments, and that development in the state was pushed back to 50 years.

Revanth Reddy addressing a large crowd in his former constituency criticised the lack of development in Kodangal, and noted that minister K.T. Rama Rao had promised to adopt Kodangal during the 2018 election campaign but nothing had been done. The Congress leader challenged the minister, calling Rama Rao "Drama Rao,” to "show me at least one village where 2BHK was allotted."

In Madhira, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka promised to bring up problems of public concern in the ensuing Assembly Session. "I will bring the government's attention to the public issues I come across during the campaign in the Budget meetings," he stated.

In Khairatabad, local DCC president C. Rohin Reddy distributed leaflets highlighting the alleged failures of the state and Central governments. “The Bhrasht Jumla Party and Bandipotu Rakshasa Samithi have deceived the people and Congress is the only alternative,” he said.

At Amberpet constituency, PCC general secretary R. Laxman Yadav led the campaign following unfurling of the National Flag at Kachiguda division.

The leaders tweaked the BJP's catchphrases "Saab Ka Saath Saab Ka Vikas" to "Kuch ka Saath - Khud ka Vikas" and "Sirf Prachar aur Parivarwad" to emphasise the BJP's alleged failed governance. The leaders also pasted stickers with a message from Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress while launching the nationwide campaign said, "As we celebrate the biggest festival of democracy today, we announce the launch of the #HaathSeHaathJodo campaign. After the immense love received for #BharatJodoYatra, we are sure that the Haath Se Haath Jodo campaign will also win everybody's hearts."

During the campaign, party workers will highlight the current economic crisis, joblessness, price rise, and farm distress.