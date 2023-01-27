AP executive capital shift to Vizag by Ugadi, Botsa reaffirms

Vijayawada: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana has reaffirmed that the YSRC government adhered to development of three regions of the state through the Three Capitals plan, under the decentralised development policy, and would not flinch back from the decision.

He criticised the “provocative” statements of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan against decentralised development. The YSRC party policy is not three states, but comprehensive development of three regions.

He said that time and again CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been saying this. Jagan Mohan Reddy has knowledge, experience and commitment. “We are pressurising CM to shift Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam by Telugu New Year Ugadi to start the administration from Vizag.”

He said that, without basic knowledge, Pawan Kalyan compared decentralisation to the partition of Bengal and the Vande Mataram movement.

Minister Satyanarayana said that even after being in politics for almost 15 years, the celebrity party leader (Pawan) could not win an MLA at least once.

Slamming Pawan Kalyan for his comments on the Republic Day regarding funds for SCs development, minister Satyanarayana said Pawan Kalyan does not know about the SC sub-plan and was ignorant that the Planning Commission had abolished it in 2014 and at present it is called SC component.

He stated that the YSRC government has provided more than Rs 60,000 crore of benefits to the SCs through 32 schemes under the DBT and non-DBT systems and more than Rs 16,000 crore benefits to STs.