Revanth Reddy to contest state poll

HYDERABAD: Shifting gears in the runup to the state polls, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, a Lok Sabha member, said that he would contest the next Assembly elections when they are held.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, he said that he would enter the battle from Kodangal constituency, which he had earlier represented for nine years.

Revanth Reddy turned emotional at a function in Kosgi while thanking the Congress cadre for registering 75,000 members in Kodangal constituency. He said that with such an auspicious start, Kodangal has emerged as an ideal constituency for the Congress not only in Telangana but also in the country.

Revanth Reddy marked the occasion by felicitating party leaders and workers who had each enrolled more than 500 members in their respective polling booths. He said that all of them would also be honoured by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at a separate function.

The TPCC chief recalled that the previous Congress regime had introduced schemes like crop loan waiver, free electricity for farmers, Aarogyasri and four per cent reservation for Muslims.

As an MLA from Kodangal, he developed temples, schools, roads, 5,000 sub-stations, the Kosgi bus depot and a school in Maddur on his own land, he said. He lamented that the development process had come to a standstill after TRS won the Kodangal seat in 2018.

He said that IT minister K.T. Rama Rao had assured adoption of Kondangal but ignored the promise after the elections. He said that the foundation stone for Kosgi bus depot was laid in 2018 by five ministers but there was not much of further progress. He wanted to know why only Siddipet and Gajwel were being developed and Kodangal was left in the lurch. He challenged TRS leaders for an open debate on development in Kodangal.

He said that not a single person was harassed when he represented Kodangal for nine years. No one was implicated in false cases. He alleged that followers of the ruling party legislator had attacked a youngster in Hakeempet village. Cases of attempt to murder were booked for a minor incident in Pole Palli. He warned police officials against misusing their powers and cautioned them that TRS would not remain in power forever.

He said the Congress party, after winning the next elections, would not spare police officials who are targetting Congress workers at the behest of TRS leaders.