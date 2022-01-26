Employees stage rallies demanding old PRC

PRC Struggle committee leaders and Government Employees take out a protest rally against the PRC in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Government employees intensified their protests against the AP government from Tuesday by holding rallies all over the state.

The leaders of employee associations and unions held a rally here demanding cancellation of the 11th PRC, withdrawal of related GOs and resolving of their other issues.

The leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee affirmed that they will not stop their protests, agitations and strike programme until the government accepted their demands. Rallies were held in all districts of AP demanding cancellation of the 11th PRC, implementation of old PRC, withdrawal of GO on CCA cancellation and rollback of HRA deduction.

The employees, teachers, workers, pensioners and others participated in the rally from PNBS to Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada. APNGOs Association head and chairman of AP JAC, Bandi Srinivasa said 14 lakh government employees will be hit by the adverse effects of the 11th PRC. He asked the government to give fitment above interim relief. He said they will start the indefinite strike on February 7.

AP Revenue Services Association president and APJAC Amaravati chairman, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the government employees were seeking the release of the Ashutosh Misra PRC report. He objected to the release of GOs regarding the implementation of the new PRC without considering the objections of the employees.

AP government employees association president and chairman of APGEA JAC, Suryanarayana said the government created confusion over the PRC system followed by AP. He said the government must clarify whether AP is following the Central PRC or AP’s PRC.

He alleged that the chief secretary failed to resolve their issues despite conducting talks nine times.

AP secretariat employees association president and chairman of AP government employees federation, Venkatarami Reddy said that associations and unions fought independently in the past, but now they have united in the fight for cancellation of GOs regarding new PRC etc.