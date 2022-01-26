Nation Politics 26 Jan 2022 Employees stage rall ...
Nation, Politics

Employees stage rallies demanding old PRC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 26, 2022, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2022, 12:09 am IST
The leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee affirmed that they will not stop their protests until the government accepted their demands
PRC Struggle committee leaders and Government Employees take out a protest rally against the PRC in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)
 PRC Struggle committee leaders and Government Employees take out a protest rally against the PRC in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Government employees intensified their protests against the AP government from Tuesday by holding rallies all over the state.

The leaders of employee associations and unions held a rally here demanding cancellation of the 11th PRC, withdrawal of related GOs and resolving of their other issues.

 

The leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee affirmed that they will not stop their protests, agitations and strike programme until the government accepted their demands. Rallies were held in all districts of AP demanding cancellation of the 11th PRC, implementation of old PRC, withdrawal of GO on CCA cancellation and rollback of HRA deduction.

The employees, teachers, workers, pensioners and others participated in the rally from PNBS to Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada. APNGOs Association head and chairman of AP JAC, Bandi Srinivasa said 14 lakh government employees will be hit by the adverse effects of the 11th PRC. He asked the government to give fitment above interim relief. He said they will start the indefinite strike on February 7.

 

AP Revenue Services Association president and APJAC Amaravati chairman, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the government employees were seeking the release of the Ashutosh Misra PRC report. He objected to the release of GOs regarding the implementation of the new PRC without considering the objections of the employees.

AP government employees association president and chairman of APGEA JAC, Suryanarayana said the government created confusion over the PRC system followed by AP. He said the government must clarify whether AP is following the Central PRC or AP’s PRC.

 

He alleged that the chief secretary failed to resolve their issues despite conducting talks nine times.

AP secretariat employees association president and chairman of AP government employees federation, Venkatarami Reddy said that associations and unions fought independently in the past, but now they have united in the fight for cancellation of GOs regarding new PRC etc.

...
Tags: prc struggle committee, ap government employees
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Municipal administration and urban development minister, K.T. Rama Rao. (DC Image)

Rs 500 crore worth projects coming up in Quthbullapur

The urban park has large trees making lush greenery and facilities for doing yoga, walking and cycling tracks, gazebo and special play area for toddlers. (Representational Image/ PTI)

KTR opens yet another urban forest park

Minister Gangula Kamalakar along with Congress MLC T. Jeevan Reddy participate in the ZP meeting held in Karimnagar district on Tuesday. (DC Image)

Purchasing centres will remain shut in rabi: Kamalakar

According to his purported WhatsApp status, Sagar said that he took the decision as the state government job notifications for which he was waiting did not appear to be coming. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Unemployed youth commits suicide; decision taken for not issuing job notifications



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Register pet dog or pay Rs 50,000 fine to GHMC

A unique identification will be provided to the dog after registration and pet owners should submit their dog’s recent vaccination certificate, any proof of residence and a no-objection certificate from their neighbours. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh announces he is joining BJP

Kunwar Ratanjit Pratap Narain Singh. (Twitter Photo)

BJP facing 'uphill task' in west Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a press conference at the BJP office in Lucknow, Friday, Jan. 21 2022.. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

Akhilesh picks bastion, Bhim Army chief to take on Yogi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad. (Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress releases second list of 41 candidates

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra interacts with people via video conferencing. (PTI Photo)

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->