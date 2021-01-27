Nation Politics 26 Jan 2021 TRS to keep BJP out ...
Nation, Politics

TRS to keep BJP out of reckoning in GHMC council

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 27, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Jan 27, 2021, 6:56 am IST
Though the BJP can nominate its standing committee members, the saffron party did not have a majority in the council
Members of GHMC, picture used for representational purpose only. (Image Source: DC Image)
 Members of GHMC, picture used for representational purpose only. (Image Source: DC Image)

Hyderabad: After chalking out plans for capturing the top seats of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, the TRS aims to keep the BJP out of the standing committee meetings by way of resort to preferential voting in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council. 

The TRS-AIMIM members have the required strength to elect all 15 standing committee members.

 

According to the GHMC Act, 10 corporators from any political shade could elect one standing committee member. If more than 15 candidates are in the fray, a vote would follow.

TRS sources said that though the BJP can nominate its standing committee members, the saffron party did not have a majority in the council. With 100 corporators, the TRS and the MIM would take advantage and elect all 15 members through secret ballot.

However, officials said as per the GHMC Act, all parties will have their due share based on the number of corporators elected from each party. The TRS would have six members, BJP five and MIM four. However, these officials said there are brighter chances of preferential voting.

 

As per the GHMC Act, a standing committee consisting of not less than five and not more than 15 members can be chosen by the corporators from among themselves. Every issue shall be decided by majority vote in the standing committee and the presiding authority will have a second or casting vote when required so. 

The members of the standing committee shall hold office for a period of one year from the date of their selection. The Mayor or in his absence the deputy mayor shall be the ex-officio chairperson of the standing committee.

A GHMC official said it would conduct co-option and standing committee election soon after the oath-taking ceremony of the 150 ward members followed by the mayoral election. The term of the existing standing committee would expire on February 10. The nodal officer would issue a separate notification to conduct standing committee election. Asked about the lacunae in the GHMC Act pertaining to preferential voting, the official refused to comment.

 

...
Tags: greater hyderabad municipal corporation, ghmc, trs party, bjp party, mim party, trs-aimim
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Palestine National flag, Picture useed for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

US announces restoration of relations with Palestinians

Flag Hoisting at Bastar village

C’garh: Tricolur unfurled for the 1st time in Bastar village

Andhra Pradesh Governer Biswabhusan Harichandan (Image Source: ANI)

Governor reiterates decentralization and development through three capitals

TRS MLA of Chennur, Balka Suman (Image Source: DC Image)

TRS MLAs vie with each other in taking on BJP leaders



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Adivasi rights on forest land ‘trampled’ by Modi and KCR: Brinda Karat

The CPIM leader said the farmers’ agitation was drawing the attention of world leaders. — ANI

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham