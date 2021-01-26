Nation Politics 26 Jan 2021 Telangana High Court ...
Nation, Politics

Telangana High Court accords conditional permission for farmers’ parade today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jan 26, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 12:30 am IST
The court directed the petitioner to ensure the gathering will not be of more than 300 vehicles
The parade is planned on Tuesday in protest against the farm reform legislations and in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi. (Representational Image/AP)
 The parade is planned on Tuesday in protest against the farm reform legislations and in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi. (Representational Image/AP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has accorded conditional permission for the farmers’ parade here on Republic Day on Tuesday with certain conditions.

Pasya Padma, state secretary of the Telangana Rythu Sangam, and another individual had approached the High Court via a writ petition in the form of a lunch motion seeking the court’s intervention for permission to hold the “parade”.

 

The petitioners approached the police commissioner of Rachakonda on Monday with a revised application citing the new revised route map for the farmers’ parade.

The court directed the petitioner to hold the parade under the following conditions: (i) the gathering will not be of more than 300 vehicles; (ii) two-wheelers and four-wheelers are permitted; (iii) tractors not allowed; (iii) participants will gather at the Saroornagar Stadium at 2 pm and, from there, will head towards the Rajiv Gandhi Uppal Stadium and the parade will conclude at 5 pm.

 

Justice K. Lakshman directed the government to accord permission for the parade on the outskirts of the city, keeping in view the Republic Day celebrations in the city and also the contentions of the government side.

The state government cited intelligence inputs to say that if permission is accorded for the farmers’ parade on Tuesday at Indira Park, there is a likelihood of disturbances. The parade is planned on Tuesday in protest against the farm reform legislations and in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi.

...
Tags: telangana farmers' parade, telagnana high court sanctions conditional permission for farmers' rally, high court tells vehicles should not be more than 300 in the rally, indira park hyderabad farmers parade
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Reddy called for raising issues like release of financial dues, including Rs 3,707.7 crore under job scheme, revenue deficit to the tune of Rs 18,830.87 crore and Rs 700 crore for development of backward districts in the state. — DC Image

Jagan Mohan Reddy urges party MPs to raise Polavaram, SCS in Parliament

The MLC accused the Chief Minister of saying the government will bear the loss suffered by agriculture markets in the state, while favouring rice millers. — ANI

Centre and state neglecting farmers, says Jeevan

Aruna made it clear that another project will be launched from Jurala when the BJP comes to power. — ANI

KCR hoodwinking people with false claims on Jurala: D K Aruna

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)

Vice President praises DRDO for self-reliance in missile tech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)

BJP will go it alone in TS, asserts Bandi

A fle photo of Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Image Source: DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham