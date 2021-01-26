Telangana High Court accords conditional permission for farmers’ parade today

The parade is planned on Tuesday in protest against the farm reform legislations and in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi. (Representational Image/AP)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has accorded conditional permission for the farmers’ parade here on Republic Day on Tuesday with certain conditions.

Pasya Padma, state secretary of the Telangana Rythu Sangam, and another individual had approached the High Court via a writ petition in the form of a lunch motion seeking the court’s intervention for permission to hold the “parade”.

The petitioners approached the police commissioner of Rachakonda on Monday with a revised application citing the new revised route map for the farmers’ parade.

The court directed the petitioner to hold the parade under the following conditions: (i) the gathering will not be of more than 300 vehicles; (ii) two-wheelers and four-wheelers are permitted; (iii) tractors not allowed; (iii) participants will gather at the Saroornagar Stadium at 2 pm and, from there, will head towards the Rajiv Gandhi Uppal Stadium and the parade will conclude at 5 pm.

Justice K. Lakshman directed the government to accord permission for the parade on the outskirts of the city, keeping in view the Republic Day celebrations in the city and also the contentions of the government side.

The state government cited intelligence inputs to say that if permission is accorded for the farmers’ parade on Tuesday at Indira Park, there is a likelihood of disturbances. The parade is planned on Tuesday in protest against the farm reform legislations and in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi.