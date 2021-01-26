Many gram panchayat contestants return without filing nominations in AP

Padamata Sarada, a Jana Sena Party worker, wanted to file nomination from Vanne Chintalapudi village in Amalapuram Rural mandal but there were no officials available to receive the nomination papers. — ANI

KAKINADA: Many candidates in East Godavari district, who wanted to contest for the forthcoming local body elections, were disappointed on Monday, as there were none to receive their nomination papers in the respective offices.

According to sources, as the controversy over panchayat elections is raging, no arrangements had been made to receive nomination papers from candidates. Officials maintained that they have not received any instructions on GP elections from the district collector.

Padamata Sarada, a Jana Sena Party worker, wanted to file nomination from Vanne Chintalapudi village in Amalapuram Rural mandal. But, there were no officials available to receive the nomination papers. She informed the same to Jana Sena leader Settibathula Rajababu who reached the village along with party cadres.

Village secretariat officials informed him that they have not received any instructions from higher officials in this regard. Following this, Jana Sena workers staged a dharna in front of the village secretariat and also went to Amalapuram Rural Mandal Praja Parishad Development Office. Rajababu asked the MPDO about filing of nomination papers. The MPDO, however, mentioned he would be able to receive nomination papers only after getting instructions from higher officials.

Another woman candidate Matta Radha went to Razole Mandal office. But officials did not receive her nomination papers too. Telugu Desam workers led by former Amalapuram MLA Aithabathula Ananda Rao and TD state organising secretary Metla Ramana staged a dharna in front of panchayat office in Indupalli village of Amalapuram mandal in this regard.