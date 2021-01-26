Nation Politics 26 Jan 2021 KCR hoodwinking peop ...
Nation, Politics

KCR hoodwinking people with false claims on Jurala: D K Aruna

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 26, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 2:33 am IST
Aruna said that the government had not spent even 10 per cent of the Rs 60,000 crore project cost
Aruna made it clear that another project will be launched from Jurala when the BJP comes to power. — ANI
 Aruna made it clear that another project will be launched from Jurala when the BJP comes to power. — ANI

HYDERABAD: BJP national vice-president D.K. Aruna said it was unfair for the state government to set another deadline for the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy project.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Aruna said that the government had not spent even 10 per cent of the Rs 60,000 crore project cost. She said that changing the design of the project was causing severe injustice to farmers. She alleged that the Chief Minister was lying while mentioning that the project would be completed within a year.

 

She alleged that all projects undertaken in Mahabubnagar were pending, leaving the local  farmers in anguish.

Aruna alleged that the Chief Minister was only interested in commissions in construction of the underground pump house. Aruna demanded the government to lift water from the Jurala project and sought to know how 12 lakh acres can get sufficient water with a single TMC. Aruna made it clear that another project will be launched from Jurala when the BJP comes to power.

...
Tags: dk aruna, dk aruna slams kcr, palamuru-rangareddy project, all projects in mahabubnagar pending dk aruna, lift water from jurala, bjp promises another project from jurala
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The district administrations had failed to make necessary arrangements for nominations for polls scheduled on February 5 under the original phase-I. Following this, the SEC has rescheduled the polling for the first phase for the last part.

SEC reschedules phases of gram panchayat polls; first phase shifted from Feb 5 to 21

The court took a serious view of interveners like the AP Government Employees Federation, doctors and bureaucrats in the matter and opined that it was uncalled for.

SC dismisses AP petition, okays gram panchayat poll schedule

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar during the Jana Jagaran programme to collects donations for the construction of the Ram mandir at Ayodhya, at Sevala Basti, Site 3, Borabanda, in Hyderabad. — (DC Image/R. Pavan)

BJP's Ram Mandir collection drive turns into a mass-contact programme in Telangana

With a plethora of strategies, including media leaks, name dropping and trying to send feelers to the new leader of the state, everyone from TRS ministers to MLAs, MLCs and others are trying to stand apart as ministry-worthy. (Photo:DC)

Ministerial aspirants push to impress next CM KTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Adivasi rights on forest land ‘trampled’ by Modi and KCR: Brinda Karat

The CPIM leader said the farmers’ agitation was drawing the attention of world leaders. — ANI

KCR gives advice to build up farm sector

Telangana State Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao (Image Source: PTI)

Karnataka cabinet expansion likely on January 13, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in Delhi. BJP chief JP Nadda and party's incharge for Karnataka, Arun Singh were also present (Twitter/ANI)

India should have four capitals on a rotation basis: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala is stable, says hospital

File photo of V K Sasikala (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham