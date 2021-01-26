Nation Current Affairs 26 Jan 2021 Aadhaar seeding: Hyd ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Aadhaar seeding: Hyderabad's free drinking water scheme faces glitches

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Jan 26, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2021, 12:58 am IST
Ownership changes for homes/flats not effected in records; connections continue in names of old owners
For the convenience of consumers, the HMWS&SB is operating a customer relationship management centre (155313) which functions in two shifts -- from 9 am to 9 pm. — (Representational Image/AFP)
Hyderabad: The Aadhaar seeding to avail 20 kilo-litres of free drinking water per month has been progressing at snail's pace as thousands of consumers have transferred the ownership of their water connections.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has noticed that several consumers, despite changing the ownership of houses as far back as two decades ago, did not change their names on the water connection and this continued in the name of the first landlord who has sold the house.

 

As per the board, this has become a herculean task for them. Thousands of consumers are approaching it seeking a solution on Aadhaar seeding.

Till date, over 50,000 consumers reported to the board that they are facing such problems and that they will not be able to avail the scheme as the water board has made Aadhaar seeding mandatory.

Consumers would not be eligible for the free drinking water until the Aadhaar linkage completed. Board officials said that they would write to the government to provide a one-stop solution for such grievances. They said based on the government's reply, they would dedicate a day to resolve such grievances.

 

For the convenience of consumers, the HMWS&SB is operating a customer relationship management centre (155313) which functions in two shifts -- from 9 am to 9 pm.

The approved rates of meters supplied by metering firms, including cost of meter, GST and fixing charges are Rs 1,498 for 15-mm size pipelines and Rs 2,147 for 20-mm size connections.

...
Tags: aadhaar seeding free drinking water, free drinking water telangana, water connection name not changed even after sale of house telangana, customer relationship centre free drinking water, hmws&sb
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


