Nation Politics 26 Jan 2020 On again, off again: ...
Nation, Politics

On again, off again: Mobile phone services snapped in Kashmir for R Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 26, 2020, 11:09 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2020, 11:09 am IST
Mobile internet services were suspended only hours after their restoration on Saturday
Journalists trying to use their mobile phones at Government Media Facilitation Centre in Srinagar. (PTI)
 Journalists trying to use their mobile phones at Government Media Facilitation Centre in Srinagar. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: Mobile phone services were snapped in Kashmir Sunday as a precautionary measure for ensuring smooth passage of the Republic Day celebrations in the valley, officials said.

While mobile internet services were suspended hours after their restoration on Saturday, mobile phone connectivity was suspended in the early hours of Sunday, PTI reported.

 

Suspension of mobile phone and internet services on Republic Day and Independence Day has been part of the security drill in the Kashmir Valley since 2005 when militants used a mobile phone to trigger an IED blast near the venue of I Day celebrations.

Stringent security arrangements are in place for ensuring that Republic Day celebrations pass off peacefully. Security forces have been deployed along all roads leading to the venue of the main official function in the valley, the officials said.

Security forces have been deployed on high-rise buildings. Roads in the city and elsewhere in the valley wore a deserted look as people preferred to stay indoors.

Separatist groups like Hurriyat Conference used to call for a shutdown on January 26 and August 15 but no such call was issued this year as most of the separatist leaders are under detention since August 5 following the abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

On Saturday, the Jammu & Kashmir Government said it would allow mobile data services and internet access through fixed lines across the Union Territory.

Prior to their suspension for Republic Day, 2G mobile services were restored in the remaining eight districts of the Valley. This service had been made available in two districts--Kupwara and Bandipore earlier this month and also throughout Jammu region.

However, as per the order issued by the Home Department, internet speed would be restricted to 2G and limited only to the white-listed sites. The order said, “Access will be limited only to white-listed sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer to peer communication and Virtual Private Network applications”.

The order added, “Further the data services will be available on post-paid mobiles as well as prepaid SIM cards of such holders whose credentials have been verified as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections. For fixed-line internet connectivity, access will be limited only after Mac-binding”.

The order listed around 300 white listed websites including email services, banking websites, education-related websites, job platforms, entertainment, tour and travel, weather websites, etc. The officials said white listing of sites shall be a continuous process.

...
Tags: kashmir article 370, internet kashmir, mobile phones in kashmir


Related Stories

After 24 weeks, prepaid mobiles to ring in Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From Nation

Serving and retired Army men from Matallai village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka during the recent Army Day celebrations held in the village.

In this village of soldiers, 'serving the nation is like serving god'

Two women participate in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens on January 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Bihar villagers mistake researchers for NRC staff, drag them to police station

The Madhya Pradesh Police contingent marches during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Lal Parade ground in Bhopal, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Congress leaders come to blows ahead of R Day function in Madhya Pradesh

Assam police personnel get ready to participate in the Republic Day parade in Guwahati, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Despite four low-intensity blasts by suspected militants, the celebrations took place unhindered. (AP Photo)

ULFA (I) claims responsibility for four blasts in Assam on Republic Day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
 

Apple’s gorgeous new iPhone needs to be a success in India

While the success of the iPhone 9 is all but guaranteed in western markets such as Europe and the US, it is imperative that it does well in India. (Concept Photo)
 

Immediately uninstall these 30 top Android camera apps that are spying on you

Apart from issuing fraudulent ads, these apps can also target users with messages that contain phishing links that direct you to malicious URLs that can install malware. (Photo: CyberNews)
 

Prototype plant can churn moondust to produce oxygen

Oxygen and metal from lunar regolith. (Photo: University of Glasgow)
 

Viral video reunites Bangladeshi man with family after 48 years

In this photograph taken on January 17, 2020, Bangladeshi man Habibur Rahman looks on as he lies in a bed at a hospital in Sylhet. The septuagenarian has reunited with his family 48 years after his disappearance after a video posted on Facebook seeking help for his treatment was noticed by a relative living in the United States. Habibur Rahman, a former businessman from Sylhet, disappeared in 1972 as he went out on some work to Chittagong.
 

6 days w/o food, water: How the hell did the cat get atop a Metro pillar?

The cat spent six days without food and water atop the Metro column.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bodo militant groups to sign historic peace accord on Monday

Surrendered militants from eight banned insurgent outfits, including those from Bodo militant groups, photographed when they laid down their arms at a ceremony in Guwahati on January 23, 2020. A total of 644 militants from insurgent groups ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB surrendered in presence of Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (PTI Photo)

State Election Commission gears up for counting of votes

Political parties may issue whip as per the annexure forms that are issued by the SEC.

BJP objects to Asaduddin Owaisi’s advice against govt

Asaduddin Owaisi.

West Bengal governor rakes up issue about Centre’s dues to farmers

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

Rajasthan Assembly passes resolution against CAA

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the ongoing session of the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham