Telangana eyes World Bank funds for Musi river project

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Jan 26, 2019, 12:36 am IST
Updated Jan 26, 2019, 12:36 am IST
MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the GHMC to start works simultaneously on the Bahadurpura-Aramgarh stretch.
Principal secretary for municipal administration and urban development Arvind Kumar posted on Twitter a picture of him riding pillion with MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during an inspection on Friday. Mr Arvind Kumar captioned it as the best picture of the day. However, the Twitteratti were quick to point out that Mr Owaisi was riding the motorcycle without wearing a helmet. The traffic cops are trying to find out the exact time and location to issue a challan, said official sources.
Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has decided to tap funds from World Bank to build a skyway from Puranapul to Moosarambagh to provide east-west connectivity along the Musi river as part of Phase II of the Musi Riverfront project. 

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the GHMC to start development works like construction of flyover and road over bridge, road widening and extension works simultaneously on the Bahadurpura- Aramgarh stretch.

 

Mr Owaisi on Friday along with principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development. Arvind Kumar and GHMC commissioner M. Dana Kishore inspected various projects in the Charminar Zone.

Officials told Mr Owaisi that the estimated cost of the proposed flyover near Aramgarh would be Rs 636 crore. The construction work would likely be taken up in May as road widening on that stretch has to be completed. Mr Owaisi urged the officials to issue notices for land acquisition and start the road widening work immediately. 

He asked officials to take up the Mir Alam Tank rejuvenation works, as the GHMC standing committee had sanctioned `40 crore for diversion of sewerage water and repairs. Mr Kumar directed the officials to remove encroachment on the tank shores.

Mr Owaisi asked officials to expedite work on the `132-crore Bahadurpura flyover. Officials informed him that some properties have to be acquired.

On the request of Mr Owaisi to take up Mylardevulapalli inner ring road extension works, Mr Kishore asked officials to prepare a road development plan.  The Ziaguda slaughter house will be modernised soon.

Tags: world bank, musi river project, asaduddin owaisi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


