It’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti all the way in PR polls

Hyderabad: The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti continued its winning streak in the second phase of panchayat polls, while the Congress showed that it still existed.

Till filing of the report, TRS supporters had won 2,434 panchayats and Congress supporters 773 panchayats. TD supporters had won 36 panchayats, BJP 33, CPM 20, CPI 9 and others 520. After the two phases, the TRS has crossed the 5,000-figure while the Congress has touched 1,662.

Results of some major panchayats are awaited. The BJP has reached the 100 mark while the TD is still in two-digit figures in both phases.

TRS supporters won 2,629 panchayats in the first phase and 2,434 in the second; Congress supporters won 920 panchayats in the first phase and 773 in the second.

In the second phase, 4137 panchayats elections were held in which in 788 panchayats the choice was unanimous while no nominations were filed in 7 panchayats.

On Friday, polling was held for 3,342 panchayats and 88.26 per cent polling registered. Out of 31 districts in the state, over 90 per cent votes were cast in 10 districts. The Yadadri Bhongir district recorded 93.71 per cent polling, the highest, while Jagityal district recorded the lowest figure of 80.23 per cent polling.