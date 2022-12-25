  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 25 Dec 2022 YEAR-ENDER: Naidu ba ...
Nation, Politics

YEAR-ENDER: Naidu back in full swing, Pawan turns active again in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 25, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. (Twitter)
 Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. (Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: This year, Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has put back the party on the right track after the grand success of his Mahanadu and embarked on election campaigns in all districts under the Badude Badudu programmes. Naidu partly recovered from his party's humiliating defeat in the 2019 elections and started raising his voice against the Jagan government by holding numerous protests and agitations.

During 2022, Naidu faced a humiliating defeat in the local elections in his home turf, Kuppam, where YSRC bagged a majority of these seats. Sensing the need of the hour, Naidu immediately plunged into action and conducted a tour of Kuppam, rejuvenated the party cadre, started construction of own house in Kuppam and filled confidence in the cadres despite the YSRC’s swift plans to grab Kuppam in the next elections.
 
After briefly talking to Prime Minister Modi in August-2022 after a long time, Naidu succeeded in giving hope to his party’s rank and file about a possibility of restoring the TD’s old ties with the BJP. His attempts to run down Modi and the BJP before the 2019 general elections had led to a complete stand-off between the BJP and TD.
 
Days ago, Naidu succeeded in reenergizing the TD from its slumber in Telangana by conducting a massive public rally in Khammam.  

Political analysts say Naidu’s strength is his active mode in spite of his age (72) by participating in political rallies and meetings aggressively, after a period of relative lull. They say Pawan Kalyan, who shunned Naidu in the 2019 elections, is now getting ready to join hands with the TD, against the YSRC, which is a major  advantage to Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan, preparing a Bus Yatra in Jan2023, besides acting in films, used 2022 to be back in active politics. He conducted several programmes to take on the YSRC in Visakhapatnam and other areas and, despite his busy schedule, spared time for the party’s strengthening by visiting AP on weekdays.
 
The film Bheemla Naik getting troubled by the rules of the YSRC government made him gain some sympathy from the public. His activities of fighting against the bad roads in the state and extending financial help to the poor farmers perhaps made him win some public support, analysts say.

 

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, mahanadu, badude badudu, jana sena chief pawan kalyan, 2023 assembly elections
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

While appreciating the efforts of the people, those running old-age homes appealed to people to donate items that are required, such as adult diapers, bedsheets, utensils and medical support, instead of donating their surplus items. — Representational Image/DC

Donation culture can keep people happy, say experts

When the Assembly elections are held next, the people will end the corrupt family rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, Sanjay (in picture) said. — DC File Image

BJP recalls Vajpayee’s trailblazing contributions on his birth anniversary

Murmu will visit National Police Academy and address trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR batch). Murmu will also inaugurate the wide plate mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in Hyderabad. — PTI

KCR to receive President Murmu setting aside political differences

The tomb, built in the 1880s by Nawab Abdul Haq Diler Jung in memory of his mother Saidani-Ma, carries Mughal and Qutb Shahi architecture styles. The main structure has a peeled-off onion-shaped dome with five intricately carved arches at the lower side on four sides, with fine ‘jaali’ work. — DC Image

Saidani-Ma tomb to be restored



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTT for the week ending December 23

Lily Collins returns as Emily in ‘Emily in Paris’ as the third season drops this week on Netflix on December 21. (Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

"AP performed poorly in software exports," GVL quotes reply in Rajya Sabha

Narasimha Rao said that the YSRC government has neglected the IT sector in Andhra Pradesh. “It is shocking that AP, leading the country and the world in providing capable IT manpower, is completely absent from the IT sector. I would continue to seek active support of the central government for the growth of the IT sector in AP.” (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Four Meghalaya MLAs join BJP as party seeks north-east boost in upcoming polls

BJP President J P Nadda greets Meghalaya MLA Ferlin CA Sangma after she joined the BJP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Four MLAs from Meghalaya joined the party in the presence of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (Photo: PTI)

Nadda to attend BJP meet in Bandi’s hometown

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar offers coconuts equal to his weight during his Praja Sangrama Yatra at Vemulavada constituency in Jagtial district on Sunday.(Photo: By Arrangement)

BJP, gung ho on prospects, to focus on beefing up party in Telangana

The committees decided to give a break to the padayatra of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

Why just Bharat Jodo Yatra: Cong after Mandaviya letter to Rahul on Covid concerns

Congress leader Pawan Khera (PTI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->