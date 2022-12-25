Delegation from Punjab lauds TS development

NIZAMABAD: Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Deputy Speaker Jai Singh Rouri, AAP MP Vikram Jeet Singh Sahany and party legislators Kulwanth Singh Pandori and Amarjeet Singh said that the Punjab state government was interested to see the development in Telangana.

Though it was a new state, Telangana had achieved development in various fronts under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, they said.

The Punjab delegation reached Nizamabad on Saturday to observe the developmental works. Nizamabad Urban BRS MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and party global coordinator Mahesh Bigala welcomed the team and took them around the integrated district offices complex and IT Hub. The MLA briefed them on the developmental works in the constituency.

The delegation told the media that the BRS government’s welfare schemes were attracting attention in other states. “We are confident that the next government will be formed at the Centre by farmers,” the delegation members said. They said the BJP government at the Centre had adopted anti-farmer policies but in Telangana Chandrasekhar Rao had introduced schemes for farmers.

They said the Centre had failed to ensure minimum support price for agriculture produce, whereas footwear in the country had a maximum retail price. Punjab Speaker Sandhwan said that MLA Gupta was his classmate and had told him of the development in Telangana.