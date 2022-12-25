Owaisi opposes survey of Shahi Masjid premises

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has taken exception to a Mathura court ordering an ASI survey to determine if the Shahi Masjid premises was the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi said "after Babri Masjid judgement, I'd said that it'll embolden Sangh Parivar's mischiefs. Now, Mathura Court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside the Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite the Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation."

He also said this was also "despite the masjid & adjacent temple having a written settlement resolving their dispute. Please don't preach 'give and take' when one side is interested in constantly targeting Muslims (sic)."