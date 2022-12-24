GHMC passes Rs 6.2k crore budget amid BJP ruckus

The GHMC governing council passed a budget of Rs 6,224 crore for 2023-24, amid protests by BJP and Congress corporators. (Twitter/@GadwalvijayaTRS)

BJP corporators gathered with placards around the mayor’s podium raising slogans that their demands should be taken up for discussion. They alleged lack of funds and civic works in their divisions.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi did not agree, and said a discussion on the budget will be held first. When BJP corporators persisted, she passed the Budget without discussion, and adjourned the session.

Meanwhile, Congress corporators staged a protest over a road in Goshamahal sinking in which six persons were injured.

The GHMC stated that it had incurred an expenditure of Rs 3,221 crore from April to September. The current year’s budget estimate was revised from Rs 6,150 crore to

Rs 6,475 crore.

The GHMC projected it would receive Rs 2,000 crore from property tax. It is also estimated to collect Rs 1,750 crore from town planning.

It would spend Rs 940 crore on pensions, retirement benefits, wages to outsourced employees and healthcare and medical insurance. For health and sanitation, the GHMC allotted Rs 1,048 crore.