Saw no hatred during 3,000-km yatra: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress entered Delhi from Faridabad via the Badarpur border on Saturday. Former party president Sonia Gandhi, along with the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her son-in-law and her grandchildren, joined Mr Gandhi in the march in the national capital. Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan joined the yatra towards the end.

In the first stretch, the yatra travelled from Badarpur Border to Ashram Chowk, where it halted for two hours. After that, the yatra made its way to the Red Fort via Nizamuddin, India Gate, Pragati Maidan, ITO and Delhi Gate.

Mrs Gandhi and her family members walked with Mr Gandhi for a short distance till the yatra halted for the morning break at the Ashram Chowk in Delhi. "The love that I have received from her, I am sharing the same with the country," Mr Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with a picture of him hugging his mother.

Several senior Congress leaders and party functionaries also participated in the Delhi leg of the yatra.

Addressing a gathering at the Red Fort, Mr Gandhi launched a scathing attack at the Central government. He said: "Hindu-Muslim hatred is being spread 24x7 to divert your attention from real issues. I have walked 2,800 km, I have not seen any hatred. When I turn on the TV, however, I see violence."

He further added: "Thousands of crores are being given to big industrialists but not to common people. These are not policies but weapons to destroy small businessmen, traders, and farmers."

He accused the Central government of crony capitalism. He said: "After doing Hindu, Muslim 24 hours, they will hand over your money and sell all your ports, airports, roads and other assets to their crony friends...They try to divert your attention all the time."

Taking on the news media, Mr Gandhi alleged that it is being controlled from behind the scenes, which is why it is not focusing on real issues, instead is busy diverting attention from them.

The former Congress chief also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP spent thousands of crores of rupees to destroy his image, but he has shown the country the truth in just a month.

Mr Gandhi also thanked everyone for their love and support during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari.

Mr Haasan also addressed the yatra from the Red Fort. He said: "Many people ask me why I am here. I am here as an Indian. When it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here."

He further added, "When I looked at the mirror, a voice from inside came and said, help unite India."

Apart from Mr Haasan and Mr Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also addressed the gathering.

The yatra has covered around 3,000 km after passing through nine states and entered Delhi on the 108th day on Saturday. It will culminate in Jammu and Kashmir at the end of January 2023. After reaching Red Fort, the yatra has taken a break. It will resume on January 3 and complete its remaining journey.