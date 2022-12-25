  
AICC to summon key state leaders for crucial meeting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Dec 25, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2022, 1:17 am IST
Senior Congress leaders sought the high command to replace Revanth Reddy (in picture) and state affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore. — DC Image
HYDERABAD: The Congress high command is to convene a meeting with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Council floor leader T. Jeevan Reddy and others in New Delhi to settle the ongoing tussle on the migrants vs native leaders issue.

A decision will be taken after the high command examines report that senior leader Digvijaya Singh will submit, a reliable source told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday. Singh was on a fact-finding mission here and interacted with leaders from all factions.

The recent announcement of TPCC political affairs committee and executive committees had triggered a controversy with senior leaders alleging that Revanth Reddy had accommodated his supporters. Amid myriad accusations and counter allegations, the party high command rushed Singh to douse the controversy.

Reportedly, senior Congress leaders sought the high command to replace Revanth Reddy and state affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore. A senior leader said that accommodating all enthusiastic leaders in PAC and executive committees would settle all raging issues.

