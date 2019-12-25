Watch: AAP Leader loses cool over reporter's question

The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur got angry after the journalist questioned his party's visibility in the state. (Photo: Screengrab)

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann lost his cool on a journalist on Tuesday while holding a press conference in Chandigarh.

The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur got angry after the journalist questioned his party's visibility in the state and said that it seems the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is the main Opposition party in Punjab as it was protesting against the Congress government.

"Who says this? You are taking Sukhbir Badal seriously...," Mann said in his reply.

When the journalist tried to ask another question, the AAP leader said: "Have you taken a contract to ask all the questions?"

#WATCH Verbal spat between AAP MP Bhagwant Mann and a journalist, during a press conference in Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/9csQthaODG — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019

Later, Mann stood up and charged towards the journalist. However, he was stopped by his party leaders. The reporter even asked him to answer the questions after going back to his seat.

Later, the party leaders could be seen trying to pacify him and urging him to move on to other questions.

