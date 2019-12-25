Nation Politics 25 Dec 2019 Muslims have 150 cou ...
Nation, Politics

Muslims have 150 countries to go but Hindus only have India: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 8:58 am IST
Rupani said the Hindu population has shrunken to just 2 per cent in Bangladesh.
'Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan,' Rupani said. (Photo: File)
 'Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan,' Rupani said. (Photo: File)

Ahmedabad: While Muslims can choose any one of the 150 Islamic countries in the world (for residence), India is the only country for Hindus, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday while justifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While addressing a rally in support of the CAA outside the Sabarmati Ashram here, the chief minister slammed the Congress for opposing the new law that grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have migrated till December 31, 2014.

 

"There were 22 per cent Hindus in Pakistan at the time of Partition (in 1947). Now, due to persecution, rapes and constant torture, their population has reduced to just 3 per cent. That is why Hindus want to come back to India. We are doing what the Congress was supposed to do to help these distressed Hindus. And when we are doing it now, you are opposing it," said Rupani.

He said the Hindu population has shrunken to just 2 per cent in Bangladesh.

"Out of 2 lakh Hindu and Sikh residents in Afghanistan some decades back, their number is just 500 today. Muslims can go to any of the 150 countries, but there in only country for the Hindus, and that is India. So what is the problem if they want to come back?" asked Rupani.

Seeking to counter protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in various of the country, Gujarat BJP leaders and government functionaries on Tuesday took part in such pro-CAA rallies across all 33 districts of the state.

"Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan.  Even Manmohan Singh had supported such proposal when he was the PM (under the Congress rule). The Congress must explain to the nation why the party is opposing the CAA now," said Rupani.

Without taking names, Rupani also targetted Dalit leaders and outfits opposing the new citizenship law.

"There are 10,000 refugees from these countries living in Gujarat. Most of them who are living in Kutch are dalits, like Maheshwari and Meghwal communities. Dalit leaders need to explain why they are not in favour of granting citizenship to these dalit refugees. By opposing the CAA, these dalit leaders have been exposed," said Rupani.

The BJP leader further said it was "misfortune of India" to have parties and leaders like the "Congress, the Communists and (West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee".

"It appears that these parties are having fear that they may have to lose power if Hindus become citizens and illegal immigrants thrown out under the National Register of Citizens (NRC)," the CM said.

He said the BJP government in Gujarat has already started granting citizenship to such persecuted refugees.

Retired High Court Justice S M Soni, who heads Ahmedabad Nagrik Samiti, defended the CAA saying it does not violate any provisions of the Constitution as contended in some petitions filed before the supreme court against the act.

"The Act does not bar a Muslim from applying for Indian citizenship. He can do so by following proper procedures. This Act does not discriminate. Provisions of the Constitution does not apply to those who are yet to become citizens. This Act has fulfilled the dream of Mahatma Gandhi," said Soni.

Various BJP leaders and ministers attended similar events organised in different parts of state throughout the day.

In Surat, Forest Minister Ganpat Vasava and a large number of residents took part in a demonstration held near the collector's office and extended their support to the CAA.

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh and local MLAs Purnesh Modi and Vivek Patel also participated in a protest in support of the new law.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: caa, vijay rupani
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI)

PM, President pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

In the letter, Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic. (Photo: Representational)

Hang me for it: Haryana woman confesses she killed husband, hands letter to minister

Shah said that information obtained through NPR cannot be used for NRC which was a separate process. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi was right, no talk on pan-India NRC right now: Amit Shah

These units drawn from the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and the SSB were sent to the Kashmir Valley after the Centre abrogated Article 370 provisions in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

J&K: Home Ministry orders withdrawal of over 7,000 paramilitary troops



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah's U-turn on pan-India NRC, says no discussion on it right now

Shah said that information obtained through NPR cannot be used for NRC which was a separate process. (Photo: ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi pats Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren for win

Asaduddin Owaisi

TRS says Congress not keen on polls

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

RSS wants to enter all bastis

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI/File)

Marri Chenna Reddy’s birth centenary on December 29

Former chief minister K. Rosaiah and former MLA M. Shashidhar Reddy speak of the plans to celebrate the birth centenary of Dr M. Chenna Reddy. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham