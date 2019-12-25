Nation Politics 25 Dec 2019 If even one person f ...
Nation, Politics

If even one person from J'khand is uprooted due to CAA, won't implement it: Soren

PTI
Published Dec 25, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2019, 11:01 am IST
Soren was on Tuesday formally elected the JMM legislature party leader and will be sworn in on December 29 at 1 pm.
Welfare of tribals, backwards and minorities will be high on the new government's agenda, Soren said. (Photo: PTI)
 Welfare of tribals, backwards and minorities will be high on the new government's agenda, Soren said. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Jharkhand chief minister-designate Hemant Soren on Tuesday said he will go through the details of the citizenship law and if even one person from his state is uprooted due to the amended legislation, then it will not be implemented.

Soren, who led the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress-RJD alliance to a win in the assembly polls, also said that he had not gone through the details of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the possible NRC and he would make a "holistic review" of them.

 

"I have not gone through the NRC and CAB (now CAA) documents that the government of India wants to implement. Citizens are on the roads against these laws. We will go through it and if it uproots even one Jharkhandi from his or her home, then it won't be implemented," 44-year-old Soren told PTI in an interview.

He was on Tuesday formally elected the JMM legislature party leader and will be sworn in on December 29 at 1 pm.

"The NPR has been done today. We will do a holistic review of the entire act and the policy at the state level and I need to be convinced that not a single Jharkhandi is uprooted from his or her home due to this law," the JMM working president said when asked about his take on the CAA and NRC with many states ruled by Opposition parties asserting that they will not implement the controversial citizenship law.

His remarks came hours after the Union Cabinet approved over Rs 3,941.35 crore for updating the National Population Register.

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution will be granted Indian citizenship after staying in the country for five years.

Protests against the CAA demanding to revoke of the law have rocked the country, including in West Bengal, in the past few days.

Asked about his alliance's victory in the Jharkhand polls, Soren said it was a win for democracy and against the "divisive policies" that the BJP had implemented in the state.

ALSO READ | Hemant Soren stakes claim to form Jharkhand government, will take oath on December 29

Results have shown that local issues in states are topmost priority of people and their aspirations should be addressed, he said, adding that elections are fought on ideologies.

Asked about his priorities as chief minister, Soren said he would focus on land rights act to give land to the landless.

Delinking Aadhar with Public Distribution System and rationalising the distribution of PDS would also be a priority, he said.

He also listed tackling unemployment, creating an employment roadmap for the state, providing water for irrigation and potable drinking water to every household, being on top of his government's agenda.

Creating a holistic plan for reviving and boosting public health and education infrastructure is also very important, he said.

Welfare of tribals, backwards and minorities will be high on the new government's agenda, he said.

The opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in the tribal-dominated state in the assembly poll results announced on Monday, ending the five-year rule of the BJP.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: hemant soren, caa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

PM Modi on Wednesday flagged off the 'Atal Bhujal Yojana' on the occasion of 95th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi launches Rs 6,000 crore groundwater management plan

The Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur got angry after the journalist questioned his party's visibility in the state. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: AAP Leader loses cool over reporter's question

Jodhpur had two squadrons of MiG 27, of which one had been decommissioned earlier this year. (Photo: AFP)

MiG-27 to pass into history, its last squadron to be decommissioned in Jodhpur

'I am amazed that the Vice Chancellor is in passive mode and a silent spectator to this unseemly spectacle that augurs painful sliding of our system,' Dhankhar tweeted. (Photo: PTI)

Facing Governor Dhankhar's ire on campus protests, JU VC pleads not guilty



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM, President pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Muslims have 150 countries to go but Hindus only have India: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

'Gandhiji was also of the opinion that India should grant citizenship to Hindus and Sikhs of Pakistan,' Rupani said. (Photo: File)

PM Modi was right, no talk on pan-India NRC right now: Amit Shah

Shah said that information obtained through NPR cannot be used for NRC which was a separate process. (Photo: ANI)

Asaduddin Owaisi pats Shibu Soren and Hemant Soren for win

Asaduddin Owaisi

TRS says Congress not keen on polls

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham