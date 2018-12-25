search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Federal front to shape up post Lok Sabha polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2018, 12:20 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 12:20 am IST
While KCR wants a Front without Congress, BJP, Naidu working towards an anti-BJP Front
Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting in Howrah on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a meeting in Howrah on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is consulting leaders of several regional parties to see if they are interested in forming the Federal Front.

The formation of such a Federal Front would be possible only after the general election next year. At present there are two Fronts at national level — the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress.

 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is trying to unite all anti-BJP parties at national level to fight the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. But Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to form his Federal Front at national level to fight both the BJP and the Congress.

Both Chief Ministers are consulting the same parties. Except for one or two parties, the parties they are both consulting are supporting, directly or indirectly, the UPA; they are not touching NDA allies.

To weaken the BJP, Mr Naidu should break the regional parties’ alliance with the NDA.

To weaken the BJP, Mr Naidu should break the regional parties’ alliance with the NDA. Similarly, Mr Rao should woo the allies of both the BJP and the Congress.  

Mr Rao on Monday held second round of talks with West Bengal Chief Mini-ster Mamata Banerjee. He is also planning to meet DMK chief M.K. Stalin, Janata Dal (United) chief Deve Gouda, former UP Chief Ministers Akhilesh Yadav (SP) and Mayawati (BSP). Mr Naidu has held discussions with the same leaders for the anti-BJP coalition.

Parties supporting the UPA have been forming alliances of their own, but the allies of the NDA show no such inclination. At one time the Congress, Trinamul, BSP and SP had stated that they would form the Mahagathbandan (grand alliance) against the BJP in the next parliamentary elections. But recently, the Trinamul has decided to fight on its own. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also told his party leaders in West Bengal to fight the Trinamool Congress.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BSP, SP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have decided to fight the Lok Sabha elections together, without an alliance with
the Congress. Only the Biju Janata Dal, who supported the NDA from outside, was consulted by Mr Rao.

While parties are supporting Mr Rao’s proposal, they may take a decision only after seeing the Lok Sabha results.

...
Tags: telangana rashtra samiti (trs), chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

KCR discusses Front plan, Mamata Banerjee stays mum


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress betrayed farmers of MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan: Javadekar

‘It is in Congress' nature not to fulfil its promises,’ said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

‘Why not?’ says Tej Pratap Yadav on assuming RJD leadership

Tej Pratap Tadav had been in prolonged state of reclusion after filing petition seeking divorce from his wife of 6 months as he has been miffed over refusal of his family to back his decision. (Photo: File | PTI)

OPS' brother O Raja, sacked by AIADMK last week back after apology

The ruling party had then welcomed the action, saying the leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person's status. (Photo: File)

Bihar JD(U) MLA quits over administration’s ‘high-handedness’ against locals

Incidentally, Singh has been involved in a number of incidents in the past which have left his party red-faced. (Photo: vidhansabha.bihar.nic.in)

‘Demon of corruption becoming strong in Odisha’: PM Modi

‘The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham