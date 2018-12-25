Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expands cabinet; inducts 9 ministers

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Police Parade Ground here. The ministers took oath in Hindi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday conducted the first expansion of his Cabinet by inducting nine Congress MLAs, including a woman legislator, as ministers.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath to the new ministers at the Police Parade Ground here. The ministers took oath in Hindi.

Among the ministers sworn in included Mohammed Akbar, Umesh Patel, Anila Bhediya and Ravindra Chaubey. Baghel took oath as Chhattisgarh chief minister on December 17, after the Congress won the state assembly election with a thumping majority.

Two other Congress legislators, T S Singh Deo and Tamradhwaj Sahu, were also sworn in as ministers that day.

The Congress returned to power in the state after 15 years, dislodging the Raman Singh-led BJP government.