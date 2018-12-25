search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP draws flak for ‘wrong’ poll analysis

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 25, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Dec 25, 2018, 12:43 am IST
The percentage of votes is misleading because it is the votes garnered by a party versus total votes polled in the state.
Amit Malviya
 Amit Malviya

Hyderabad: The ‘analysis’ put out by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya over the vote and seat share of the BJP and the MIM in the recent Telangana Assembly elections is attracting sharp criticism in social media.

Mr Malviya said in a tweet: “In Telangana, AIMIM with just 2.7% vote share won 7 seats but BJP with 7% got just won. Let that sink (sic)”. He sought to project that the BJP had won fewer seats though it had got more votes than the MIM.

 

The percentage of votes is misleading because it is the votes garnered by a party versus total votes polled in the state. Mr Malviya did not mention the MIM contested only eight seats of the total 119 seats whereas the BJP contested 118 and lost its deposit in more than 100. The MIM lost only one seat.

If Mr Malviya’s analysis were to be correct, the Telugu Desam contested 11 seats, secured 3.5 per cent vote share and won two seats — meaning that it secured more than MIM vote share and half of the BJP vote share. The difference between the TRS and Congress was 18.5 per cent. But the TRS won 88 seats and the Congress 19. The TRS contested all 119 seats and got 46.9 per cent vote share. The Congress contested 100 seats and got 28.4 per cent votes.

The vote share vs seats can be compared when two parties contest the same number of seats. Political analysts said it was wrong to compare votes when the BJP contested 118 seats and the MIM eight.

...
Tags: telangana assembly, amit malviya
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cortana scores worst in most voice assistant categories: Report

Apple's Siri came close second with 74.6 percent accuracy in answering and 99.6 percent in understanding the queries. Amazon's Alexa stood third with 72.5 percent in accuracy and 99 percent in understanding.
 

Apple iOS 12.1.2 reportedly bricking iPhones

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.
 

Earthlings represent many-layered character of human relationships

The works have a unique complexity of execution as they require a high degree of exactitude to achieve perfection.
 

Here’s how you can spread some Christmas cheer

The best gift that one can give is the gift of good health. (Photo: AP)
 

Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits

Tesla said orders for cars placed by Oct. 15 would be eligible for the full tax credit of $7,500 and that customers would receive their cars by the end of the year. From Jan. 1, 2019, the tax credit drops to $3,750.
 

SpaceX launches first US national security space mission

The successful launch is a significant victory for billionaire Elon Musk’s privately held rocket company, which has spent years trying to break into the lucrative market for military space launches dominated by Lockheed and Boeing Co.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress betrayed farmers of MP, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Rajasthan: Javadekar

‘It is in Congress' nature not to fulfil its promises,’ said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (Photo: File)

‘Why not?’ says Tej Pratap Yadav on assuming RJD leadership

Tej Pratap Tadav had been in prolonged state of reclusion after filing petition seeking divorce from his wife of 6 months as he has been miffed over refusal of his family to back his decision. (Photo: File | PTI)

OPS' brother O Raja, sacked by AIADMK last week back after apology

The ruling party had then welcomed the action, saying the leadership would not tolerate any indiscipline, irrespective of the person's status. (Photo: File)

Bihar JD(U) MLA quits over administration’s ‘high-handedness’ against locals

Incidentally, Singh has been involved in a number of incidents in the past which have left his party red-faced. (Photo: vidhansabha.bihar.nic.in)

‘Demon of corruption becoming strong in Odisha’: PM Modi

‘The demon of corruption has grown in chit fund, PC (percentage commission) culture... The truth of Odisha's development is not hidden. Farmers, women are raising their voice,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham