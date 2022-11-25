  
Nation Politics 25 Nov 2022 Marri Shashidhar Red ...
Nation, Politics

Marri Shashidhar Reddy joins BJP, vows to fight "family first" party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Nov 25, 2022, 11:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 26, 2022, 1:21 am IST
Shashidhar Reddy, the former minister and vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, said the TRS government was heading the “most corrupt government in the world.” (Photo: Twitter)
 Shashidhar Reddy, the former minister and vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, said the TRS government was heading the “most corrupt government in the world.” (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Marri Shashidhar Reddy, who recently quit the Congress after being expelled following his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, joined the BJP on Friday, declaring that the Telangana political battle will be between the TRS,  which believes in "family first," and the BJP, which believes in "Telangana first."

Speaking to the media after being welcomed into the BJP at New Delhi, Shashidhar Reddy, the former minister and vice-chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority, said the TRS government was heading the “most corrupt government in the world.” After Telangana was formed in 2014, people had high hopes and aspirations about the state and their lives.

“These hopes and aspirations were destroyed by the TRS. The family first party should be shown its place. I have been concerned about the state's deteriorating conditions for some time. I believe that only the BJP can end the TRS rule in Telangana, and I will work hard for the BJP to come to power in the next elections," said Shashidhar Reddy, the son of Marri Channa Reddy, the late Congress chief minister of undivided AP.

Union ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Sarbananda Sonowal, party vice-president D.K. Aruna, and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar welcomed Shashidhar Reddy into the party fold at the BJP’s national headquarters.

Shashidhar Reddy later met with BJP president J.P. Nadda at his residence, accompanied by these leaders. In welcoming Shashidhar Reddy into the party, Kishan Reddy targeted Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, saying, "KCR is desperately trying to convert a self-inflicted economic crisis in the state into a political crisis through various tricks. All for the sake of gaining public sympathy, which he has now lost. The people in Telangana want a change."

Sanjay said the BJP was fighting the TRS’ autocratic rule in Telangana and that the ruling party no longer has the courage to face BJP on its own. “That is why KCR joined hands with the Communist parties. Shashidhar Reddy has joined the BJP with great faith and the party extends its warmest welcome to him. The BJP, whose strength is growing, will put an end to TRS tyranny in Telangana,” he declared.

...
Tags: marri shashidhar reddy, amit shah, bharatiya janata party, marri channa reddy, d.k. aruna, j.p. nadda, k. chandrashekar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

BJP upbeat with Marri’s joining, claims Reddy community support has shifted from Cong

Latest From Nation

Corridors of Justice: The Andhra Pradesh High Court

HC advocates abstain from work in protest against transfer of 2 judges

Students study while sitting in open. (Image: DC/Representative image)

Universities in Andhra Pradesh cry foul over spot admissions

Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath

Opposition politicising Rishikonda issue

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao

Vizag most convenient for capital: Minister Dharmana



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP alleges conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

KCR finalises strategy to take on BJP in Telangana Assembly

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:By Arrangement)

This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Palanpur, Thursday, Nov. 24 2022. (Photo: PTI)

BJP upbeat with Marri’s joining, claims Reddy community support has shifted from Cong

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay welcoming Marri Shashidhar Reddy into the BJP at a function held in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress holds statewide protests against Dharani portal

In response to the call given by the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders staged dharnas in front of mandal revenue offices and raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS government.  (DC file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->