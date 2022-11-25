  
Jagan to attend PM Modi’s G20 preparatory meeting

Published Nov 25, 2022, 11:41 pm IST
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Image: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the December 5 meeting of all presidents of political parties that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called to solicit their suggestions before finalising strategies for the G-20 Nations' Summit.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi has already sent the invitation to the AP Chief Minister inviting him to attend the meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on December 5 at 5 pm.

India will be hosting the G-20 Nations' Summit on September 9 and September 10, 2023.

India will start officially chairing the Group of Twenty (G20), a conglomeration of world's most economically powerful nations, from December 1, 2022 and will continue holding the position till November 30, 2023.

During the period, more than 200 meetings dealing with 32 sectors will be held in various cities across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 8 unveiled the logo, theme, and website of 2023 G20 Summit.

Arrangements are already in place for one of the G20 Presidency meetings, which will be held in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 26, official sources said. The venue will be Swaraj Dweep (popularly known as Havelock Island), close to Port Blair. Delegates will be taken there on government ferries and private cruisers.

Earlier this month at Bali Summit, Indonesia had handed over the G20 Presidency to India for the coming year.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

Tags: ap chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


