  
Nation Politics 25 Nov 2022 BJP: Delhi govt cons ...
Nation, Politics

BJP: Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 25, 2022, 3:43 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2022, 3:43 pm IST
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal (PTI)
 Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal (PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said the vigilance directorate's report on “irregularities” in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools shows Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is only “worried about black money flowing to him and not about children's education”.

At a press conference here, the BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia cited the vigilance directorate's report in the matter and alleged “corrupt Gabbar” Kejriwal colluded with private company “Babbar and Babbar” to construct classrooms without floating a tender, violating the guidelines of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Public Works Department (PWD).

The Delhi government increased the scope of construction work in schools without floating any tender. They constructed toilets in schools and counted them as classrooms, Bhatia alleged.

“He (Kejriwal) is not worried about the future of the children. He only worries about one thing -- black money that is flowing to him,” he alleged.
The BJP leader claimed the report shows that the private firm decided the terms and conditions for the construction of classrooms in collusion with the government.

“You did not dismiss the corrupt minister who is in jail. The vigilance report has exposed the corruption in the education department too. The Directorate of Vigilance is part of the Delhi government. Can you weak shoulders lift this burden. Can you dismiss the corrupt minister?” Bhatia said.

The vigilance directorate has recommended a probe by a “specialised agency” into alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms for Delhi government schools, claiming it involved a “scam of Rs 1,300 crore”, official sources said on Friday.

A report of the Delhi government's vigilance directorate recommending the probe has been submitted to the chief secretary, they said.

The CVC, in a report dated February 17, 2020, highlighted “glaring irregularities” in the construction of over 2,400 classrooms in Delhi government schools by the PWD.

The CVC had sent the report to the Delhi government's vigilance directorate seeking its comments on the matter in February 2020.

...
Tags: delhi elections, aam admi party (aap)


Latest From Nation

Reports from Pune said a group of activists allegedly from a pro-Marathi outfit painted state-owned buses with slogans such as

CM Bommai condemns painting of pro-Maharashtra slogans on K'taka buses

File photo of Telangana DGP M. Mahender Reddy.

DGP releases book on investigations

After searching for her, her relatives lodged a complaint with police on November 16. (Representational Image)

Qatar national goes missing in Hyderabad

Representational File image.

Youth bludgeones elder brother to death in Hyderabad



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP alleges conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

KCR finalises strategy to take on BJP in Telangana Assembly

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:By Arrangement)

This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Palanpur, Thursday, Nov. 24 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Congress holds statewide protests against Dharani portal

In response to the call given by the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders staged dharnas in front of mandal revenue offices and raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS government.  (DC file image)

FRO killing: Bandi demands murder case against KCR

File photo of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->