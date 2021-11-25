KCR back in city after 4-day stay in Delhi

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao returned to Hyderabad from Delhi on Wednesday evening after a four-day stay.

The Chief Minister had left for Delhi on Sunday along with a team of ministers and senior officials with plans, according to sources, of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah (home), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (jal shakti) and Piyush Goyal (food) to take up pending issues of the state with the Centre.

Sources said they include procurement of state paddy by the Centre during rabi, the dispute over sharing of Krishna water between Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh, and issues pertaining to the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Sources revealed that the CMO had received indications that the appointments were not possible with the Prime Minister and the home minister due to the commencement of the winter session of Parliament from November 29.

On earlier occasions, the Chief Minister was able to get appointments at a short notice.

During his stay in Delhi, the Chief Minister called on his wife Shobha who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Meanwhile, Telangana state ministers along with officials on Tuesday met Goyal as also agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and discussed the issue of paddy procurement. Sources said that none of their demands were met as the Union ministers categorically stated that the Centre will not procure paddy from Telangana state during rabi.