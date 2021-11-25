Nation Politics 25 Nov 2021 Applications open fr ...
Nation, Politics

Applications open from Nov 26 to contest urban civic polls: AIADMK

PTI
Published Nov 25, 2021, 3:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 3:58 pm IST
The applications could be received and submitted between 10 AM and 5 PM from November 26 to 28
Polls to urban civic bodies including the Greater Chennai Corporation here besides other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats are expected to be held soon. (DC Photo)
 Polls to urban civic bodies including the Greater Chennai Corporation here besides other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats are expected to be held soon. (DC Photo)

Chennai: Party workers seeking to contest the urban local body elections, expected to be held soon, are invited to receive and submit applications from November 26 to 28, the AIADMK announced here on Thursday.

Applications could be obtained from the respective district party offices and aspirants from here may receive it from the headquarters 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai,' a party release said.

 

The application fee prescribed to contest for the post of Corporation councillor is Rs 5000. To contest for the position of ward members in municipalities and town panchayats, the fee is Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500 respectively, a statement issued by party leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said.

The applications could be received and submitted between 10 AM and 5 PM from November 26 to 28, the party said.

Polls to urban civic bodies including the Greater Chennai Corporation here besides other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats are expected to be held soon.

 

For the ruling DMK, it was a huge win in the rural civic polls held last month in nine reorganised districts besides bypolls in local bodies in some other regions as well.

...
Tags: aiadmk, local body elections, o panneerselvam, k palaniswami, greater chennai corporation (gcc)
Location: India, Tamil Nadu


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Noida International Airport to become logistic gateway of North India: PM Modi

Loyola College students during their protest urging the Central government to ban NEET in Chennai. (Photo: PTI)

Centre to revisit Rs 8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category for NEET (PG)

The driver, moving at a high speed, might have seen the rear truck when he came close and tried to swirl his vehicle to the right when the left side of the vehicle rammed into the truck, the ACP said. (PTI image)

Circle Inspector dies in ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh

General strike to be observed by a joint platform of trade unions and associations. (DC file photo)

Exporters association to extend support to general strike by trade unions in TN



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC

Pavan Verma with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Centre justifies Char Dham highway widening in SC

Hammering on the wider road infrastructure requirements of the armed forces for the movement of arms and equipment to the LAC, the A-G said the armed forces must be provided with all the 'technical, physical and financial support'. Representational Image. (PTI)

Kirti, Pawan Varma join TMC in Didi's presence

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI)

Farmers to go ahead with their protests

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait with farmers at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Congress tries to rally opposition, against Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-Charges and Pradesh Congress Commitee Presidents, at a party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->