Nation Politics 25 Nov 2021 AP first to provide ...
AP first to provide 35% quota in varsities

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 25, 2021, 2:08 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 2:08 am IST
35% reservation for students from BC, SC, ST and minorities to pursue their education in private universities under government quota
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)
 CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to
provide 35 per cent reservation for students from BC, SC, ST and minorities to pursue their education in private universities under government quota.

The state legislature passed the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, on Wednesday by
following up on an ordinance the state government issued earlier.

 

AP higher education council chairman Hemachandra Reddy said, “AP is the first in the country to implement 35 per cent reservation to certain categories of students for education in private universities. No state in the country is
doing so at present.”

Tags: private universities, 35 per cent seats in private universities would be filled by the government quota
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


