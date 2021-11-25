AP first to provide 35% quota in varsities

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to

provide 35 per cent reservation for students from BC, SC, ST and minorities to pursue their education in private universities under government quota.

The state legislature passed the Andhra Pradesh Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2021, on Wednesday by

following up on an ordinance the state government issued earlier.

AP higher education council chairman Hemachandra Reddy said, “AP is the first in the country to implement 35 per cent reservation to certain categories of students for education in private universities. No state in the country is

doing so at present.”