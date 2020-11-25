The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 25 Nov 2020 Congress manifesto p ...
Nation, Politics

Congress manifesto promises Rs 50,000 for flood relief, protect lakes from mafia

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2020, 12:04 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2020, 12:12 am IST
The party also promised an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to families of those who have lost a member due to the floods
The Congress manifesto also said the party would constitute a ‘Lakes Protection Authority’ along with RWAs to protect lakes from encroachment and land grabbing.
 The Congress manifesto also said the party would constitute a ‘Lakes Protection Authority’ along with RWAs to protect lakes from encroachment and land grabbing.

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday released its party manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) elections.

AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs Manickam Tagore and party president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhati Vikramarka, TPCC working president and MP A. Revanth Reddy, manifesto committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, AICC secretary N.S Bose Raju and others released the manifesto at Gandhi Bhavan.

 

“The Congress party promises to give Rs 50,000 to every family impacted by floods. It also promised to provide Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh to families whose houses were fully or partially destroyed or damaged, if Congress was voted to power in the GHMC elections,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“We also promise an ex-Gratia of  Rs 25 lakh to families of those who have lost a member due to the floods,” Uttam Reddy said.

As per the Congress manifesto, the party would constitute a ‘Lakes Protection Authority’ along with RWAs to protect lakes from encroachment and land grabbing; besides ensuring regular desilting of nalas and construction of retaining walls / fencing.

 

The Congress promised to bring Covid-19 treatment under Aarogyasri. It also promised to improve the Gandhi, Osmania, Niloufer and other hospitals, increase basthi dawakhanas to 450 and extend their operating hours to 9 pm in slums besides providing four dedicated multi-specialty hospitals for reference of cases from them.

Congress also promised free local transportation for women, students, divyangans and senior citizens in metro, MMTS and RTC buses. Extending metro to Old City and airport besides expanding the MMTS services and one travel card for all public transportation to ensure contact-less and hassle-free travel are listed.

 

“The Congress party promises to monitor and regulate the fees by corporate and private schools and colleges in collaboration with the Hyderabad Schools’ Parents Association (HSPA),” Uttam Reddy said.

The Congress party promised to give every eligible beneficiary a double-bedroom house. A sum of Rs 8 lakh will be given to families who have a plot to construct a house and if they have a single bed-room house Rs 4 lakh will be given to construct an additional room.

There will be free insurance against floods, fire accidents and damage due to power fluctuations. Congress will rationalize property tax to increase relief to Rs 50,000 and extend it to small commercial properties to help low and middle income groups.

 

It promised free water supply up to 30,000 litres and drinking water connection free of cost. Pure drinking free of cost by setting up RO water vending machines in slums and double bedroom housing complexes is also on the anvil if a Congress mayor is elected.

“Let Hyderabad look around and ask – who developed the city? Airport, metro rail, ring road, central government industrial units, defence units, PSUs, roads and flyovers, technology and industrial parks. These were developed by the Congress. We have done it and can do it again,” said Uttam Reddy.

 

...
Tags: congress ghmc polls, congress campaign ghmc polls, congress promses rs 50, 000 flood relief, congress rationalise property tax
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Interest-free loan of Rs 10,000 would be provided to small and petty vendors under the scheme

Jagananna Thodu to be launched today in Andhra Pradesh

Bandi challenged Chief Minister Rao to come for a debate over Central fund allocations made to Telangana state in general, and Hyderabad city in particular.

BJP mayor will throw out 40,000 Rohingyas, Pakistanis from Old City: Bandi Sanjay

Sources privy to the ongoing special drive say that out of 1,326 industrial units identified for inspection in the entire state, notices have been served only 300 units following deviations in certain norms.

Lack of uniformity hindering inspection of ‘explosive’ industries

Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao had on Monday announced that Telangana has decided to allow reopening of cinema theatres.

Decision on date of opening cinema theatres in Telangana tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Top AIMIM leaders in Bengal join Trinamul Congress

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi during his party’s 62nd Foundation Day Ceremony in Hyderabad on Sunday. MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (left) and the party chief’s son Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi (centre) could also be seen. (STYLE)

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

BJP's Tarkishore Prasad is one of the two new deputy Bihar CMs

Tarkishore Kishore

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: CM Shivraj wins prestige battle against Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with other leaders watch the results. (Twitter)

Bihar set to enter new political generation as state braces for counting of votes

Patna: Grand Alliance supporters monitoring strong room through CCTV footage at AN College ahead of the Bihar Assembly results, in Patna, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham