Congress manifesto promises Rs 50,000 for flood relief, protect lakes from mafia

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday released its party manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal (GHMC) elections.

AICC in-charge of Telangana affairs Manickam Tagore and party president and MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhati Vikramarka, TPCC working president and MP A. Revanth Reddy, manifesto committee chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, AICC secretary N.S Bose Raju and others released the manifesto at Gandhi Bhavan.

“The Congress party promises to give Rs 50,000 to every family impacted by floods. It also promised to provide Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2.5 lakh to families whose houses were fully or partially destroyed or damaged, if Congress was voted to power in the GHMC elections,” said Uttam Kumar Reddy.

“We also promise an ex-Gratia of Rs 25 lakh to families of those who have lost a member due to the floods,” Uttam Reddy said.

As per the Congress manifesto, the party would constitute a ‘Lakes Protection Authority’ along with RWAs to protect lakes from encroachment and land grabbing; besides ensuring regular desilting of nalas and construction of retaining walls / fencing.

The Congress promised to bring Covid-19 treatment under Aarogyasri. It also promised to improve the Gandhi, Osmania, Niloufer and other hospitals, increase basthi dawakhanas to 450 and extend their operating hours to 9 pm in slums besides providing four dedicated multi-specialty hospitals for reference of cases from them.

Congress also promised free local transportation for women, students, divyangans and senior citizens in metro, MMTS and RTC buses. Extending metro to Old City and airport besides expanding the MMTS services and one travel card for all public transportation to ensure contact-less and hassle-free travel are listed.

“The Congress party promises to monitor and regulate the fees by corporate and private schools and colleges in collaboration with the Hyderabad Schools’ Parents Association (HSPA),” Uttam Reddy said.

The Congress party promised to give every eligible beneficiary a double-bedroom house. A sum of Rs 8 lakh will be given to families who have a plot to construct a house and if they have a single bed-room house Rs 4 lakh will be given to construct an additional room.

There will be free insurance against floods, fire accidents and damage due to power fluctuations. Congress will rationalize property tax to increase relief to Rs 50,000 and extend it to small commercial properties to help low and middle income groups.

It promised free water supply up to 30,000 litres and drinking water connection free of cost. Pure drinking free of cost by setting up RO water vending machines in slums and double bedroom housing complexes is also on the anvil if a Congress mayor is elected.

“Let Hyderabad look around and ask – who developed the city? Airport, metro rail, ring road, central government industrial units, defence units, PSUs, roads and flyovers, technology and industrial parks. These were developed by the Congress. We have done it and can do it again,” said Uttam Reddy.