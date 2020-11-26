Amit Shah, Nadda, Yogi, Fadnavis to campaign in Hyderabad for GHMC elections

Hyderabad: The heat in the campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are picking up and hitting the peak. The BJP has planned to deploy senior leaders in key positions both in the party and the government for campaigning in the city.

Party OBC national president Dr K. Laxman on Wednesday announced that Union home minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and party national president J.P. Nadda will campaign in the city. He also said that former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadhnavis will launch the party’s election manifesto on Thursday.

On November 27, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath will campaign in Chevella parliamentary divisions. On November 28, party national president J.P. Nadda will participate in a roadshow at the Malkajgiri Parliament segment.

On the last day of the campaign, November 29, Union home minister Amit Shah will campaign in a road show in Secunderabad.