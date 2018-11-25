Pawan Kalyan holds CM Naidu responsible for killing of MLA by Maoists

Rajahmundry: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan held Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu responsible for brutal killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma by the Maoists at Livitiput village of Visakha agency recently.

Addressing a large gathering of people at a public meeting held at Rampachodavaram Agency in East Godavari on Saturday, the actor-turned-politician alleged that though he asked the Chief Minister Naidu not to allow mining operation in Visakha Agency areas to safeguard the interests of tribals, the CM paid no heed to him and allowed mining operations to continue and said that it resulted in killing of the legislator and also the former legislator by the Maoists. He said that had Mr Naidu listened to his words and stopped mining operation in the Agency, Araku MLA and former MLA would have been alive today.

Being critical on Mr Naidu for grooming his son and minister N. Lokesh to become CM for AP, the Jana Sena chief alleged that Mr Lokesh was not having the knowledge of even a tribal teacher and wondered how he could become CM of the state.

He equally flayed YSRC chief and the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative Assembly Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for idling away his time by taking up a series of tour be it ‘Odarpu Yatra’ or the present ‘Jana Sankalpa Yatra’ without questing either state or the BJP-led NDA government in the Centre on a series of lapses and also the failure of the Centre to implement provisions incorporated in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and other benefits.

He alleged that as Mr Jagan was involved in several cases related to possession of disproportionate assets, he was remaining calm by not provoking the Centre to avoid the trouble of pursuing the cases further. He said that his party was committed to safeguard the tribal customs, traditions and their culture and assured to make efforts to enhance facility to help their children pursue education and find employment if his was party elected to power in the ensuing polls.

Earlier, Mr Kalyan travelled in an ordinary RTC bus called ‘Palle Velugu’ from Rajahmundry to Rampachodavaram covering nearly 60 km distance in about four hours as the party hired the bus for the purpose. He interacted with the affected people from Polavaram, Musurumilli, Bhupatipalem projects while travelling in the bus.