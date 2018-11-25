search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

MP CM speaks with decency, PM Modi lacks it: Rahul Gandhi at rally

ANI
Published Nov 25, 2018, 11:10 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 11:20 am IST
'PM is worried about the election results and talks with hatred everywhere he goes. The Prime Minister is weak,' he said.
The state will go to polls to elect legislators for its 230 constituencies on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11. (Photo: ANI)
 The state will go to polls to elect legislators for its 230 constituencies on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11. (Photo: ANI)

Damoh: With only three days left for Madhya Pradesh to go to polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress.

Addressing a rally in Damoh, Gandhi said although Chouhan is aware that he is contesting this election only to lose, there is no hatred in his words.

 

"Shivraj Singh has realised that he is fighting this election to lose, but there is no hatred in him. However, the other person (Prime Minister) is worried and he talks with hatred everywhere he goes. The Prime Minister is weak," the Congress Chief said.

Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, the Congress president said that people have lost their faith in the former.

"He (Prime Minister Modi) knows that he is going to be defeated in 2019. This has caused hatred in his heart. Wherever he is going, he is talking with hatred and anger. This fear is converting into hatred. The entire country is watching," he added.

The state will go to polls to elect legislators for its 230 constituencies on November 28. Results will be declared on December 11.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will look to extend its 15-year rule in the state, the Congress is in a bid to regain power in Madhya Pradesh.

The election will be considered as a direct political battle between the BJP and the Congress. While the incumbent chief minister will try to win the post for a consecutive fourth term, the Congress will fight for gaining power after 2003. 

...
Tags: madhya pradesh assembly elections, rahul gandhi, shivraj singh chouhan, narendra modi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Damoh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Men, here are 4 personality traits which will help you have more sex

The study, however, goes on to add that the same characteristics don't work as effectively for women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Politics not sport: Mithali Raj's manager slams 'liar, manipulative' Harmanpreet Kaur

Harmanpreet Kaur said that she has "no regrets" dropping Mithali Raj as it was a decision taken keeping the team's interests in mind. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Cool video of a spacecraft leaving Earth, from ISS

The images were taken from the European-built Cupola module with a camera set to take pictures at regular intervals.
 

Huawei to showcase PORSCHE DESIGN Mate 20 RS in India on November 27

PORSCHE DESIGN HUAWEI Mate 20 RS is designed for strength and style with a sleek handcrafted exterior representing the pinnacle in mobile luxury and mobile AI, offering aesthetically pleasing curves.
 

India’s first mobile phone for kids — STAR by Easyfone

The easyfone Star comes with a host of safety features, the likes of which have never been seen in India before. The phone restricts calls (incoming & outgoing) to only pre-configured numbers so that the child can only talk to known people.
 

10 wedding cuisine trends that are here to stay

Traditional weddings are undergoing a visible metamorphosis where the couples prefer to have a wedding ceremony that is more reflective of their personalities. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sonia Gandhi forced to lie, says KT Rama Rao

KT Rama Rao

Had Sardar Patel been PM, farmers would not have been ruined: PM Modi in Mandsaur

The prime minister's comments came in the wake of Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing BJP of

N Chandrababu Naidu to keep check on Khammam poll

N Chandrababu Naidu

P Muralidhar Rao calls N Chandrababu Naidu anti-Telangana

P Muralidhar Rao

Keep faith, caste away from polls: CEC OP Rawat

O.P. Rawat
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham