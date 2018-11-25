search on deccanchronicle.com
If voted to power, N Uttam Kumar Reddy will wash dishes, says KT Rama Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 25, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 12:47 am IST
Rama Rao said Telangana state had achieved everything during TRS rule. He said Telangana state was an example for introducing welfare schemes.
TRS leader and caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao greets actor Vijay Chander during Seemandrula Sangibhavam Sabha organised at Kukatpally on Saturday. (P. Pawan)
Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday slammed TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy for announcing Rs 50,000 as a one-time grant for applicants of 2BHK houses. 

Addressing a gathering of AP-origin voters at Kukatpally, Mr Rama Rao said that if the Congress was voted to power, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy would wash utensils, repair sofas and stitch their covers and would look for a bride or bridegroom for the unmarried.

 

Making a scathing attack on Congress leaders, Mr Rama Rao said Telangana state had achieved everything during TRS rule. “Telangana state is an example for introducing welfare schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and for providing 24/7 electricity and safe drinking water. Telangana has achieved everything. Farmer deaths have reduced, corruption has gone down and if anything has been lost, yes it is the power of the Congress,” he said.

Mr Rama Rao said Chief caretaker Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had developed TS 10 times better than his AP counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed to be in politics for 40 years.

He said that Mr Naidu had betrayed former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao twice, once by stealing power and then by allying with the Congress. He slammed Mr Naidu for indulging in cheap politics and trying to politicise everything that came his way.  “When I expressed solidarity with YSRC president YS. .Jagan Mohan Reddy after the attack in Visakhapatnam airport, Mr rather than expressing concern over the unfortunate incident, stooped to a low level by alleging that TRS, BJP and Jana Sena were in a nexus,” he said. 

Mr Rama Rao said Mr Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was the first one to express solidarity with the YSRC chief after the attack. “Is Lokesh also in a nexus with the same group?” He said Mr Naidu had even tried to politicise the death of TD leader N. Harikrishna in a road accident by making similar allegations.

Reacting to Mr  Chand-rababu Naidu’s claims of developing Hyderabad, KTR said that if the TD president can develop a city in nine years why can’t he do the same in Amravati in four years. “While caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandra-sekhar Rao was focussing on developing Telangana and Chandrababu Naidu was focussing on graphical development,” he said. 

Mr Rama Rao said that people in Kukatpally had voted in favour of TD in 2014 not out of love but out of fear for TRS. However, he said, the TRS had never politicised any issue in the name of region, religion or caste and was, in fact, taking development directly to the people. He said the TRS had never differentiated the city’s people as those from Andhra Pradesh and had treated everyone at par with those from Telangana.

“Hyderabad is everyone’s city, with all being equal irrespective of region, caste or religion,” he said. He appealed to Seemandhra voters to teach Congress, TDP, CPI and Kodandaram a lesson by making Kukatpally TRS party candidate Madhavaram Krishna Rao victorious in the election. He said that leaders who have been campaigning on behalf of the Grand Alliance in the constituency lack sanctity and faith.

