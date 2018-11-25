search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

‘Evil Congress leaders’ misled Sonia Gandhi, says TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 25, 2018, 12:42 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Mr Harish Rao says Mrs Gandhi acted according to script drawn by AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu.
 UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

Hyderabad: Caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao canvassed for support among Seemandhra voters in the city, and used the occasion to launched a bitter attack on UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for her speech in Medchal critical of the TRS government.

Mr Rama Rao said Mrs Gandhi was a good woman but “evil Congress leaders” had misled her and gave her a fake script which she read at the public meeting. “I appeal to the people of Telangana not to misunderstand her,” Mr Rama Rao said.

 

Elsewhere, ministers T. Harish Rao and Talasani Srinivas Yadav and party MPs K. Kavitha and Vinod Kumar among others criticised Mrs Gandhi for targeting the TRS government and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Mr Harish Rao said Mrs Gandhi had acted according to AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu’s script. He demanded that Mrs Gandhi include irrigation projects in the common minimum programme by convincing Mr Naidu

He asked: “Will Chandrababu take back his letters from the Centre which were opposing lift irrigation projects in Tumilla and Palamuru? I do not know why the UPA chief is crying on Telangana and expressing concern for AP.” He said that Mrs Gandhi was breaking down as she had foreseen the Congress’ defeat.

Mr Srinivas Yadav said that Mrs Gandhi should have verified facts before the speech. He said she had no right to criticise the government over farmer loan waiver, when it was not implemented in Congress-ruled states.

He asked if Mrs Gandhi could not see the progress in irrigation projects which was acknowledged globally. He said that the TRS government had taken loans to develop the state. “Did the Congress under Sonia Gandhi rule the country without loans,” he asked.

TRS MP K. Kavitha at a press conference said that Mrs Gandhi says something in Delhi and spoke something else in Hyderabad. She said she was surprised that Mrs Gandhi spoke about neighboring states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and AP which was a non-issue in Telangana state.

Tags: sonia gandhi, k.t. rama rao, trs government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


