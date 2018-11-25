search on deccanchronicle.com
APCC hopes Special Category Status will sway Andhra Pradesh in its favour

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Nov 25, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2018, 2:08 am IST
Sonia’s assurance boosts the morale of AP Congress leaders.
Vijayawada city Congress president V. Gurnatham offers sweets to PCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy and others, welcoming the statement of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on giving special status to AP, at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday. (DECCAN CHRONICLE)
VIJAYAWADA: The reiteration of the fulfilment of Special Category Status and bifurcation assurances to the residuary AP state has increased the hopes of the Congress party about getting Andhra public’s support in the forthcoming elections. 

UPA chairperson Ms Sonia Gandhi addressing a mammoth public meeting at Medchal reiterated about the fulfilment of SCS and bifurcation assurances which boosted the morale of the Andhra Congress leaders.

 

The Congress leaders claimed that their party had announced the SCS and bifurcation assurances fulfilment 14 times which showed the dedication of the Congress party towards the development of AP state. 

APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy welcomed that reiteration of SCS and bifurcation assurances made by Ms Gandhi and stated that AP people trusted the Congress as the only political party capable of fulfilling bifurcation assurances and this would help their party in the elections.

Mr Raghuveera Reddy said that Ms Gandhi first wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 2, 2014 to implement bifurcation assurances including SCS. He said that further on March 17, 2015, Ms Gandhi demanded the fulfilment of the bifurcation assurances in the Lok Sabha. He added that during the meeting of Congress ruling states’ CMs on June 9, 2015, the party had passed a resolution and demanded that the Union government should fulfil bifurcation assurances. 

He mentioned that AICC president Rahul Gandhi also gave assurances about fulfilling the bifurcation promises during his Anantapuram tour on July 24, 2015 and the same was reiterated by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on February 2, 2016.

Mr Raghuveera Reddy stated that on March 16, 2016, the Congress conducted a Satyagraham with one crore signatures and presented the same to the Union government at Delhi demanding SCS and fulfilment of bifurcation assurances.

He mentioned that on June 6, 2017, the Congress conducted a public meeting with 12 political parties at Guntur in which Mr Rahul Gandhi had said he would first sign the SCS file immediately after assuming charge as PM in the year 2019 and he reiterated the same in the recent public meeting at Kurnool. He explained that Mr Manmohan Singh, on August 6, 2017, had also demanded the implementation of SCS and bifurcation assurances in the Rajya Sabha.

Tags: special category status, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




