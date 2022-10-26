We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: TRS senior leader and finance minister T. Harish Rao claims that the TRS believes in "double wisdom governance" rather than the "double engine government" that the BJP advocates.

Excerpts:

Q. TRS is aggressively campaigning that Munugode will develop only if the TRS wins. Does this not endorse BJP's stand of "double engine government"?

A. Certainly not. Our appeal is that voters should exhibit 'double wisdom' while casting their vote. The BJP's "double engine government" is a flawed idea.

Why did the ’double-engine governments’ in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, etc. not provide benefits like Telangana did? This illustrates how our double wisdom government, which involves having the MLA from the ruling party has accelerated development and welfare.

Q. TRS lost to BJP in Dubbak and Huzurabad. In 2018, Rajgopal Reddy defeated the TRS and is in the fray. How has the situation in Munugode changed?

The BJP won Dubbak and Huzurabad with fake promises of giving farmers and the poor a Rs. 3,000 pension. Raghunandan Rao promised a textile park, corporate schools and colleges. Etala Rajender made fake promises that railway stations would be upgraded, bridges would be constructed. In 2018, Rajgopal Reddy promised Rs. 10 lakh per acre compensation for irrigation project oustees, roads, and educational institutions from his own funds. Our strengths and weapons are these false promises made by the BJP and the Congress.

Q. BJP says that Rajgopal Reddy could not develop Munugode as the TRS blocked funds.

A. This is another blatant lie. Where is the question of TRS being discriminatory? If that were to be the case, how does Munugode lead the state in Rythu Bandhu benefits? It has the highest number of free power recipients for agriculture. Munugode's misfortune was having an MLA for four years who was only interested in his selfish business interests and contracts.

Q. Why would people be angry when Rajgopal Reddy claims to have resigned for the sake of development?

If Rajgopal Reddy says he could not develop his constituency as opposition Congress MLA, how can he as BJP MLA? He is indulging in false propaganda to divert people's attention away from his Rs. 18,000- coal contract.

Q. What are the major issues you have noticed in Munugode?

The main problem is migration in search of livelihood as Munugode was neglected by the previous governments, About 38,000 voters have migrated. The TRS will ensure reverse migration.