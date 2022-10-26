  
Munugode byelection litmus test for democracy, says Revanth Reddy

Published Oct 26, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)
HYDERABAD: The Munugode byelection will be a litmus test for democracy and will set an example that people will not be influenced with liquor and money, TPCC president Revanth Reddy said in an exclusive interivew.

He said the Congress was fighting it out despite rival parties flooding the constituency with money and liquor. “These factors will not make a difference,” Revanth Reddy said.

Excerpts.

Q. The TRS and BJP are depolying all their resources in Munugode. Where does the Congress stand?

A. If factors like being in power or having resources help parties win, the Congress or the TD would have never lost an election. We are fighting with a lot of constraints but the people are observing these two parties spending Rs. 400 crore to Rs. 500 crore for each bypoll. I hope the Congress win in Munugode will help setting an example for the general elections and a solution will be found to save democracy.

Q. What about leaders like Komatireddy Venkat Reddy?

A. AICC leaders will take a call and the PCC role is limited. As far as Munugode is concerned, the voters will give their verdict on Komatireddy.

Q. You made an emotional appeal to Congress workers to save the party. What is the impact? Some  of your partymen objected.

A. What Jagga Reddy said has not come to my notice. Rajgopal Reddy enjoyed his position and backstabbed the Congress. His brother (Venkat Reddy) got a showcause notice. Were these created by Revanth? Some 80 sarpanches and MPTCs joined other parities. Leaders (within the party) should be able to decipher this.

Q. Will the Munugode outcome impact the Assembly elections?

A. No election will have anything to do with another. People will vote based on priorities, agenda and manifesto. The general elections will have a different debate and different issues altogether. People will decide on eight years of rule of KCR and BJP.

Q. How are you balancing Bharat Jodo Yatra with the byelection campaign?

A. There is pressure but I am a workaholic. The party leaders are with me at Munugode for two days. They will take part in the Bharat Jodo Yata on October 27.

Q. Several senior leaders are not seen on the ground in Munugode?

A. These are rumours. There is division of work in the party. Everyone cannot run with 100 horsepower. Some leaders discuss strategies, some give suggestions. Their working style is different. Even in a cricket team there are bowlers and batsmen.

