A vote for Congress is a vote for TRS, says Bandi Sanjay

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle said that the people had understood that supporting the TRS was not an option and that voting for the Congress was a waste of their vote.

Excerpts:

Q. What is the biggest challenge at Munugode?

A. We are optimistic that we will win because our campaign is doing well. Ministers and TRS MLAs carrying copious quantities of cash and liquor in their vehicles and even utilising police vehicles, is the one issue that has been difficult to deal with. The TRS is also giving 10 tolas of gold to each family and up to Rs 42,000 per vote. As a party of principles, the BJP abstains from such distribution.

Our party would never distribute cash or alcohol. We have brought these incidents to the ECI's attention.

Q. Are you saying you cannot compete…

A. We want to compete with our programmes rather than by trying to get people intoxicated and harm their health. But one thing is clear. The people are concerned that they are being perceived as commodities that may be purchased for a bottle of liquor or some cash. They keep saying they'll accept whatever TRS offers, but they'll choose who to vote for on the polling date. We believe they will vote for the BJP.

Q. Why are leaders who joined the BJP, quitting?

A. People quit for a variety of reasons, but the main one is that they lack patience. The BJP respects all its members. However, everyone is expected to work for their position and adhere to party rules. The issue of not respecting someone does not arise. It's possible that many who left were lured by promises of quick rewards, but they will realise that they won't receive the respect that the BJP gave them.

Q. The TRS claims that BJP and the Congress are together, the Congress claims that the BJP and TRS are together? Where does the truth lie?

A. It is clear who is with whom. The TRS is bankrolling the Congress campaign in Munugode, and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra in Telangana. People understand that voting for either Congress or TRS has the same effect because a vote for Congress is also a vote for the TRS. People know voting for Congress is a waste of their vote, and they do not want to vote for TRS.