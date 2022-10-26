  
Nation Politics 25 Oct 2022 A vote for Congress ...
Nation, Politics

A vote for Congress is a vote for TRS, says Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Oct 26, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Oct 26, 2022, 7:23 am IST
File photo of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)
 File photo of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle said that the people had understood that supporting the TRS was not an option and that voting for the Congress was a waste of their vote.

Excerpts:

Q. What is the biggest challenge at Munugode?

A. We are optimistic that we will win because our campaign is doing well. Ministers and TRS MLAs carrying copious quantities of cash and liquor in their vehicles and even utilising police vehicles, is the one issue that has been difficult to deal with. The TRS is also giving 10 tolas of gold to each family and up to Rs 42,000 per vote. As a party of principles, the BJP abstains from such distribution.

Our party would never distribute cash or alcohol. We have brought these incidents to the ECI's attention.

Q. Are you saying you cannot compete…

A. We want to compete with our programmes rather than by trying to get people intoxicated and harm their health. But one thing is clear. The people are concerned that they are being perceived as commodities that may be purchased for a bottle of liquor or some cash. They keep saying they'll accept whatever TRS offers, but they'll choose who to vote for on the polling date. We believe they will vote for the BJP.

Q. Why are leaders who joined the BJP, quitting?

A. People quit for a variety of reasons, but the main one is that they lack patience. The BJP respects all its members. However, everyone is expected to work for their position and adhere to party rules. The issue of not respecting someone does not arise. It's possible that many who left were lured by promises of quick rewards, but they will realise that they won't receive the respect that the BJP gave them.

Q. The TRS claims that BJP and the Congress are together, the Congress claims that the BJP and TRS are together? Where does the truth lie?

A. It is clear who is with whom. The TRS is bankrolling the Congress campaign in Munugode, and Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo yatra in Telangana. People understand that voting for either Congress or TRS has the same effect because a vote for Congress is also a vote for the TRS. People know voting for Congress is a waste of their vote, and they do not want to vote for TRS.

...
Tags: bandi sanjay, congress party, munugode, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 26 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Munugode byelection litmus test for democracy, says Revanth Reddy
We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Latest From Nation

Ashish Nehra and Rishi Sunak (Image: PTI)

Nehra in prime humour after Sunak's appointment as British PM

Hyderabad Task Force police arrested a gang that collected money from unemployed youth after promising them jobs in the income-tax and Central government departments. (Photo: DC)

Fraudsters dupe unemployed youth with fake govt job offers

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and minister and party working president K. T. Rama Rao (Photo: Facebook @TRSparty)

TRS aims for 95% voting, to rouse every last voter in Munugode

A collage of photos showing partial solar eclipse on October 25.

Hyderabadis witness solar eclipse with excitement



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rare alignment of sun, moon, earth eclipses campaign day in Munugode

The partial eclipse kept politicians away from the streets of Munugode, the site for a high-stakes political battle between the TRS, the BJP, and the Congress. (Representational Image/AP)

Tejashwi rubbishes speculations about another volte face by Nitish

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

We need double wisdom not double engine govt, says Harish Rao

Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: Facebook)

Mallikarjun Kharge to formally take over as Congress president today

Newly elected Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, at his residence in New DelhI. (Photo: PTI)

Owaisi wishes hijab-wearing girl becomes Indian PM

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->