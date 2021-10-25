Nation Politics 25 Oct 2021 TRS is financially r ...
Nation, Politics

TRS is financially robust: KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 25, 2021, 11:48 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 11:48 pm IST
Will remain a force to reckon with, Rao assures plenary
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)
 TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo:Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that TRS was not only politically and organisationally strong but was also 'financially sound' with Rs 420 crore in fixed deposits on which it earns Rs two crore interest every month.

He said several people and institutions have donated money to TRS since its inception in 2001 as they wanted the party to remain a force to reckon with for a long time.

 

"TRS has a strong force of 60 lakh members. It has fixed deposits of Rs 420 crore in banks. No other party has such a massive member base. TRS is the only party which spends Rs 20 crore annually towards free insurance cover to all its active members," Rao stated while addressing the party plenary here on Monday.

Rao unveiled the road map for strengthening the party further in the coming days. "Out of 33 districts in Telangana, the TRS has constructed party offices in 31 district headquarters. I will inaugurate them in November and December. We have plans to construct party offices in all Assembly constituencies, subsequently. We will have a party office in Delhi in the next nine months. TRS will be the only regional party from the Telugu states to have an office in the national capital. We paid Rs 10 crore to the Centre to obtain office space in Delhi. With such a huge infrastructure and membership, no other party can match TRS. We will strengthen the party further so that it can sustain for several decades and will work with an avowed commitment for the welfare and development of Telangana," he added.

 

Hitting out at the state units of Congress and BJP, Rao said "They are Delhi ghulams. For them, their high command will be in Delhi. They merely follow the diktat of the central leadership. In contrast, TRS considers Telangana people as its high command. We are answerable and accountable only to them and no one else."

From being an outfit formed in 2001 to fight for achieving statehood to Telangana, the party has now consolidated itself into an unquestionable political force in the state, he said.

“In 2001, it was an organisation that took up a movement for a separate state. At that time, no one believed me and they kept harping that Telangana state was not possible. Only a handful of people walked along with me. My first task was to clear such apprehensions and negative mindset among the region’s people and instil confidence that we could achieve statehood.

 

Slowly, support for TRS gathered pace and we could achieve Telangana state in 2014 braving all the conspiracies hatched by the then Andhra parties and rulers,” Rao said.

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, trs party, fixed deposits
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Meanwhile, in order to curb the menace of agents and bogus websites, passport authorities have clarified that they have not authorised any agent or any website to receive applications. Representational Image. (PTI)

Heavy rush of applicants for passports

OU registrar Dr P. Laxminarayana said 750 scholars were eligible for their PhD. Of them, 350 will receive their degree and 80 gold medals. Gold medals bagged by undergraduate students will be awarded at their respective colleges after the convocation. — DC file photo

Women outshine men in OU gold medal haul

The governmental agency said that due to a proposed railway-flyover construction, a part of the compound wall and the arch at the front side of the temple had to be removed. For this, the temple had been served notice in Year 2020 and it was paid a compensation of Rs 1.41 crore. — Representational image/DC

Social media posts on Neelamani Durga Ammavari temple were fake, asserts govt

Telangana High Court. (PTI Photo)

HC reserves orders on PILs against EC halt to Dalit Bandhu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi opens his mann to drones

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP summons MoS Ajay Mishra to Delhi, pressure mounts as elections near

MoS Mishra continues to assert that neither he or his son Ashish Mishra, were present at the spot. (PTI)

TRS threatens defamation case against BJP leader over drugs allegations against KTR

Reportedly, KT Rama Rao had offered to go through a drug test. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bhabanipur bypoll result: Mamata Banerjee wins landslide victory from home turf

Supporters of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party celebrate after West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee won the bypoll to Bhabanipur seat. (Photo: AFP)

As 31 MLAs camp in Delhi, Baghel says Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->