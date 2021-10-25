TRS is financially robust: KCR

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao said that TRS was not only politically and organisationally strong but was also 'financially sound' with Rs 420 crore in fixed deposits on which it earns Rs two crore interest every month.

He said several people and institutions have donated money to TRS since its inception in 2001 as they wanted the party to remain a force to reckon with for a long time.

"TRS has a strong force of 60 lakh members. It has fixed deposits of Rs 420 crore in banks. No other party has such a massive member base. TRS is the only party which spends Rs 20 crore annually towards free insurance cover to all its active members," Rao stated while addressing the party plenary here on Monday.

Rao unveiled the road map for strengthening the party further in the coming days. "Out of 33 districts in Telangana, the TRS has constructed party offices in 31 district headquarters. I will inaugurate them in November and December. We have plans to construct party offices in all Assembly constituencies, subsequently. We will have a party office in Delhi in the next nine months. TRS will be the only regional party from the Telugu states to have an office in the national capital. We paid Rs 10 crore to the Centre to obtain office space in Delhi. With such a huge infrastructure and membership, no other party can match TRS. We will strengthen the party further so that it can sustain for several decades and will work with an avowed commitment for the welfare and development of Telangana," he added.

Hitting out at the state units of Congress and BJP, Rao said "They are Delhi ghulams. For them, their high command will be in Delhi. They merely follow the diktat of the central leadership. In contrast, TRS considers Telangana people as its high command. We are answerable and accountable only to them and no one else."

From being an outfit formed in 2001 to fight for achieving statehood to Telangana, the party has now consolidated itself into an unquestionable political force in the state, he said.

“In 2001, it was an organisation that took up a movement for a separate state. At that time, no one believed me and they kept harping that Telangana state was not possible. Only a handful of people walked along with me. My first task was to clear such apprehensions and negative mindset among the region’s people and instil confidence that we could achieve statehood.

Slowly, support for TRS gathered pace and we could achieve Telangana state in 2014 braving all the conspiracies hatched by the then Andhra parties and rulers,” Rao said.