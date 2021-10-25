Nation Politics 25 Oct 2021 Only two parties in ...
Nation, Politics

Only two parties in race for Huzurabad MLA seat: Harish Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 25, 2021, 2:18 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 7:15 am IST
Rao said Rajendar had resigned out of selfishness, and not to press the demand for a medical college for Jammikunta
People felicitate finance minister T. Harish Rao at Machanpally during poll campaign in Jammikunta mandal in Huzurabad constituency on Sunday. — DC
 People felicitate finance minister T. Harish Rao at Machanpally during poll campaign in Jammikunta mandal in Huzurabad constituency on Sunday. — DC

Karimnagar: Only two parties are in the race in Huzurabad and the people must vote who is better, the TRS or the BJP, finance minister T. Harish Rao said on Sunday. People should vote in a responsible manner as the next elections were two years away, he added

Speaking at a bypoll campaign in Machanpally of Jammikunta mandal in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district, Harish Rao said BJP candidate Etala Rajendar had resigned out of selfishness, and not to press the demand for a medical college for Jammikunta or for carving out as a separate district.

 

“Without KCR, there is no Etala. For the sake of votes, Etala is telling lies. When people are facing a lot of problems due to the increasing prices, Etala is least bothered and is asking for votes,” Harish Rao said.

“If the BJP wins, it will benefit Etala. But if TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav wins, farm loans will be waived, old age pension will be given to those who cross 57 years of age and 5,000 double bedroom houses will be constructed,” Harish Rao said.

...
Tags: only two parties in huzurabad race, etala resigned for selifsh reason
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


Horoscope 25 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

During the past few days, medium irrigation Pennar-Kumudvathi project, where two rivers Pennar and Kumudvathi meet in Parigi mandal of Anantapur district, has received heavy inflows. 1,125 mm of rainfall was recorded in Anantapur district on Sunday alone. — Representational image/DC

Three die as lightning strikes Anantapur district

Police heard during evidence collection that the son was addicted to bad habits and was angry with his mother because of a feeling she neglected him and favoured her daughter. The boy was spending money lavishly. — Representational image/DC

Mother kills daughter, brother kills mother

After YSRC ousted TDP from power, 20 TD corporators turned rebels and two BJP rebels are supporting YSRC, whose strength has gone up to 36, including the three ex-officio members, who all are likely to support Siva Prasanna. — Representational image/DC

Kakinada to get new mayor today

A higher officer reprimanded Jaya Raju warning him from continuing such behaviour. However, the sub-registrar continued harassing the woman sexually. — Representational image/DC

Eluru sub-registrar booked for sexual harassment



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Shah vows justice for Jammu region

Amit shah while addressing a public meeting in Jammu’s Bhagwati Nagar area. (Photo:Twitter)

BJP in Tripura gets major jolt; MLA defects to Trinamul

Mr Das is all set to defect to the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya', that marks the onset of Debipaksha, a week ahead of the Bengalis’ biggest festival, the Durga Puja. (Twitter)

Huzurabad bypolls: Cong letter to EC against cabinet minister's relentless campaign

Reddy that Rao has been relentlessly campaigning in the Huzurabad constituency for the last one month setting aside all his work. (Photo: AP/File)

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

Congress leaders meet President Kovind, demand dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra

President Ram Nath Kovind with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and A.K. Antony, during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->