Only two parties in race for Huzurabad MLA seat: Harish Rao

Karimnagar: Only two parties are in the race in Huzurabad and the people must vote who is better, the TRS or the BJP, finance minister T. Harish Rao said on Sunday. People should vote in a responsible manner as the next elections were two years away, he added

Speaking at a bypoll campaign in Machanpally of Jammikunta mandal in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar district, Harish Rao said BJP candidate Etala Rajendar had resigned out of selfishness, and not to press the demand for a medical college for Jammikunta or for carving out as a separate district.

“Without KCR, there is no Etala. For the sake of votes, Etala is telling lies. When people are facing a lot of problems due to the increasing prices, Etala is least bothered and is asking for votes,” Harish Rao said.

“If the BJP wins, it will benefit Etala. But if TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav wins, farm loans will be waived, old age pension will be given to those who cross 57 years of age and 5,000 double bedroom houses will be constructed,” Harish Rao said.