Nation Politics 25 Oct 2021 K'taka: Law in ...
Nation, Politics

K'taka: Law in place to prevent demolition of religious structures on govt property

PTI
Published Oct 25, 2021, 1:14 am IST
Updated Oct 25, 2021, 1:38 am IST
The Act also bars construction of any religious structures on public places by the govt without proper permission in future
Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai. (Photo:Twitter)
 Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj S Bommai. (Photo:Twitter)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Act, aimed at preventing the demolition of religious structures in public places, has come into effect following the assent of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

The law that was recently passed by the Karnataka Assembly has now been published in the Karnataka Gazette notification.

 

The demolition of a temple in Nanjangud in Mysuru a couple of months ago had triggered public outrage following which the Karnataka Religious Structures (Protection) Bill was introduced in a hurried manner in the assembly and on October 19, the governor gave his nod.

The new law says, "Notwithstanding anything contained in any law for the time being in force or any judgment, decree or order of any court, tribunal or authority from the date of commencement of this Act, subject to the provisions of this Act, or the rules made there under the government shall protect the religious structures existing on the date of commencement of this Act, in such manner subject to such conditions as may be prescribed: Provided that no protection shall be done, if any case relating to their removal is pending in any court of law and in such other circumstances as may be prescribed."

 

The Act also bars construction of any religious structures on public places by the government or local authority without proper permission in future.

It further says that the district administration may allow religious activity in such protected structures, subject to custom, law, usage and any other conditions as may be laid down by the state government from time to time.

The law gives protection to the state government as well as its officers or employees with the provision that no legal proceeding should lie against them for anything which is done or intended to be done under this Act or rules made thereunder.

 

...
Tags: karnataka gazette, karnataka assembly, governor thaawarchand gehlot
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

As a precautionary measure, police also forced closure of all business establishments and shops in the town. Representational Image. (PTI)

Ambedkar statue desecrated in Bhainsa, section 144 imposed

District medical and health officer B. Malathi maintained that Matha Sishu Kendram has all facilities on par with corporate hospitals. Representational image. (ANI)

IAS officer gives birth to baby girl in government hospital in Khammam

Tribal associations have appealed to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately take steps for issuing pattas for podu lands as per cut-off date fixed under Forest Rights Act of 2006. (Dc File Image)

Adilabad Adivasis oppose new survey over podu lands

R.K. Singh. (Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh is role-model in energy conservation: Union minister R.K. Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Son claims Lalu being held captive

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap. (Photo: ANI/File)

As 31 MLAs camp in Delhi, Baghel says Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (Twitter)

India among select few developing hypersonic weapons technology, says US report

While the Chinese missile is said to have missed its target, it showed that the country had the capability to develop such weapons. This took the US by surprise as it had expected China to take much longer to reach this stage. — Representational image/AP

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->